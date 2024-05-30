Novotech signs strategic MOU with Hong Kong Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park Limited (HSITPL)





HONG KONG, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novotech, a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) that partners with biotechnology companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at all stages, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hong Kong Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited (HSITPL).

The MOU aims to enhance clinical development support for biotech companies and other local businesses within the new 87-hectare Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park. Novotech is one of 14 international companies invited to collaborate with HSITPL among around 60 partners from nine economies.

Attending the opening ceremony held by HSITPL, Mr. Chris Cheong, Senior Director of Clinical Services at Novotech's Hong Kong division, said Novotech is honored to be selected as a partner of HSITPL. The Park is an innovative technology centre designed to foster the growth of start-ups and contribute significantly to the local and global economy. Novotech will partner with HSITPL to support biotech companies in the Park to advance their clinical development programs at every stage.

As part of the discussed collaboration, Novotech will provide consulting services to local companies in the park and use its expertise to help expedite clinical trial development for biotech companies in the park.

HSITPL will partner with Novotech to fully support the development and growth of local businesses within the Park as well as facilitate and provide significant support and resources to Novotech to set up an R&D centre within the Park.

According to a government announcement:

In the presence of Chief Executive John Lee, Acting Financial Secretary Michael Wong and Secretary for Technology and Industry Soon Dong, representatives from around 60 companies signed MOUs with HSITPL CEO Vincent Ma at the opening ceremony, becoming official partners of HSITP, marking a significant milestone as the Park enters its operational phase.

Due to its strategic location, the Park will be part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, becoming a key area for cross-border I&T (innovation and technology) development with mainland China. The Park is fast approaching the operational stage and will be integrated into and contribute to promoting the national development. Hong Kong will continue to cooperate with Shenzhen on various innovative and cross-border promotional initiatives for the benefit of partners within and outside the Park, Li said.

Professor Sun said, “Of the I&T companies signing MOUs to collaborate with HSITPL today, nearly a quarter are overseas companies, and 24 are companies entering or expanding their businesses in Hong Kong. Our diverse portfolio of partner companies highlights Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international city, and gives us great confidence in the development of HSITP and Hong Kong's I&T industry.”

“Fostering collaborative efforts among governments, industry, academia, research and the investment sector is paramount to realizing our goal of becoming an international I&T Today's ceremony symbolizes our joint efforts towards achieving our common vision.”

The cooperation zone, consisting of the 87-hectare Hong Kong Park (HSITP) and the 300-hectare Shenzhen Park, is one of the key cooperation platforms between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau in the 14th Five-Year Plan. HSITP will be developed in two phases from west to east. In his 2022 Policy Address, the Chief Executive put forward a proposal to explore the rapid development of HSITP and enhance its functions. With the completion of the planning stage, the first phase of HSITP will have a total floor area of ​​up to 1 million square meters and contain various clusters to establish a diversified I&T ecosystem with various industrial themes, including life and health technology, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, industry, academic and research sectors. The first three buildings of the first batch are expected to be completed in stages from the end of 2024. The Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to support the construction of HSITP and the promotion of related leasing and investment promotion work by HSITPL, aiming to jointly promote with Shenzhen the advantages of “one district, two parks” based on the principle of “one country, two systems” in the cooperation zone.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global, full-service clinical development contract organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotechnology companies to accelerate the development of advanced novel therapeutics at all stages.

In recognition of its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received several prestigious awards since 2006, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Excellence Award 2023 and Asia Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award.

The company offers comprehensive services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting and regulatory expertise, with experience in over 5,000 clinical projects including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With 34 offices across the globe and a dedicated team of over 3,000 professionals, Novotech is the trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

