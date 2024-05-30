Google's SEO doc leak shows the importance of brand marketing, but best practices can't be tossed aside





Over the weekend, thousands of documents related to the Google Search API were leaked. The highly technical documents purportedly cover Google's 14,000+ ranking factors, how it evaluates link value and click behavior, how Google categorizes small sites, and more. But for the average marketer focused on building their brand, this news may inspire more than it inspires action.

Don't overreact: While this leak is interesting to investigate, there are too many unknowns about the actual leak to make any SEO decisions, says Lily Ray, vice president of SEO strategy and research at Amsive. It's unclear whether the leaked attributes are actual ranking factors, or to what extent they're currently being used.

That being said, this information is worth looking into because it at least reveals some interesting naming conventions that Google uses for its internal API documentation, including many buzzwords that SEOs have been discussing and arguing about for years.

Rather than parsing technical documentation, brands should focus on making sure their basic SEO practices are strong, such as ensuring content with keywords and images aligns with search intent, internal linking, and building strong URLs.

Brands matter. This was a big takeaway for SparkToro co-founder and CEO Rand Fishkin, who said the document shows how difficult it is for smaller websites to manipulate SEO to improve their Google rankings. If there's one universal piece of advice I'd give to marketers who want to significantly improve their organic search rankings and traffic, it's to “build a brand that's notable, popular, and well-known in your field outside of Google search,” Fishkin wrote in a blog post.

About 36% of marketers worldwide are increasing their investment in brand marketing, up from 31% in 2023 and 23% in 2022, according to a December 2023 survey by WARC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emarketer.com/content/google-leak-seo-documents-brand-marketing-best-practices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos