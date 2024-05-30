Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella concerned about Apple testing ChatGPT integration Siri in iOS 18: Report





Apple reportedly recently signed a deal with OpenAI to provide its artificial intelligence technology for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. However, a recent report from 9to5Mac claims that Apple has been testing Siri with ChatGPT integration since last year. According to the report, Apple employees met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at WWDC last June. The technology company reportedly signed a deal with Altman to use OpenAI's application programming interface (API) for internal testing.

These tested AI features are expected to roll out in iOS 18, but this is currently a concern for Microsoft: According to The Information, OpenAI is heavily reliant on Microsoft for some amount of servers, and adding Apple users to the mix could overwhelm Microsoft's data centers.

While Microsoft is mulling over its data centers, Apple is testing Siri with ChatGPT to process and process complex queries and better understand the context behind inputs, and evidence of this was in Apple's first beta of iOS 17.4, which included a new Siri summarization private framework that calls OpenAI's ChatGPT API, the report added.

Apple is expected to unveil these AI-powered features for its iPhone, iPad and other devices at WWDC 2024, scheduled for June 10. Apart from this partnership, the company is also expected to unveil several AI-generated features for iPhone, such as voice memo transcription and auto-generated emojis, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He also said that as part of the iOS 18 update, Siri will also become more conversational with AI integration.

Apple reportedly signed an AI deal with Sam Altman's OpenAI, but Gurman suggested the iPhone maker would still like Google's Gemini AI model as an option. Notably, Apple was developing its own Ajax AI model for the iPhone for on-device text analysis, smart replies, and summarization. Using the ChatGPT maker's AI technology, the iPhone would be able to analyze longer bodies of text, image generation, and similarly demanding text.

