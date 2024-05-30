A decade-long quest to hack the body's immune system with electricity





Since the 1990s, research by neuroscientist Linda Watkins, who leads a team at the University of Colorado, Boulder, has suggested that this major superhighway of the peripheral nervous system isn't a one-way street. Rather, it seems to carry messages in both directions, not just within the brain, but from the brain to all of the organs. What's more, this communication link seems to give the brain some control over the immune system, for example by causing fevers in response to infection.

And unlike the brain and spinal cord, the vagus nerve is relatively easy to access. Its path to the brainstem runs close to the surface of the neck, along a thick cable on either side. An electrode can be attached to the left branch, usually to deliver an electrical shock.

Interfering with the flow up the vagus nerve in this way has been used successfully to treat brain problems like epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression (and electrical implants for those uses were approved by the FDA around 2000).But the Watkins team's insight has made the flow downwards possible.

It was Kevin Tracy who connected all these dots, and it didn't take long for him to become the face of vagus nerve stimulation research. In the 2000s, he demonstrated that electrically stimulating the nerve could calm inflammation in animals. This phenomenon, which he came to call the “inflammatory reflex,” suggested that the vagus nerve could act as a switch that could turn off a variety of diseases, essentially hacking the immune system. In 2007, while based at what is now the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in New York, he used his insight to found SetPoint Medical, a Boston startup. The company's goal was to develop a device that could turn on this switch to relieve symptoms such as inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

By 2012, collaboration had developed between GSK, Tracy, and U.S. government agencies. Tracy says Pham and his colleagues contacted him to help write an article for Nature. A year later, the electromedicine roadmap was ready for public release.

The story of the future the researchers told was elegantly simple. It was illustrated by a story that Tracey often told in her public relations efforts: a first-in-human case study coordinated by SetPoint at the University of Amsterdam Academic Medical Center. The team implanted a vagus nerve stimulator in a man with rheumatoid arthritis. The stimulation caused the spleen to release a chemical called acetylcholine, which in turn told the spleen cells to stop producing inflammatory molecules called cytokines. In this man's case, the treatment was effective enough that he was able to return to work, play with his kids, and even take up old hobbies. In fact, Tracey is happy to tell reporters and conferences that his enthusiasm for his old activities had even led to a sports injury.

These case studies opened the capital taps. The combination of a broader range of disease targets and less risky surgical targets was attractive to investors. Whereas deep brain stimulation and other invasive implants were limited to rare, elusive and distressing problems, this new interface with the body promised many more customers. The chronic diseases now targeted are far more numerous than just rheumatoid arthritis, including diabetes, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, lupus and many other autoimmune diseases. GSK launched an investment arm called Action Potential Venture Capital Limited to raise $50 million to invest in technologies and companies that could make its vision of the future of electropharmaceuticals a reality. Its first investment was a $5 million investment in Setpoint.

If you're superstitious, what happened next might have seemed like an omen. The word “electroceutical” was already someone else's property. A company called Ivivi Technologies had trademarked it in 2008. “I'm sure we sent them a letter warning them about our trademark as soon as they started that campaign,” says Sean Hagberg, the company's co-founder and then-chief scientific officer. Neither GSK nor SetPoint can officially call their technology electroceutical today, and both companies refer to the implants they're developing as bioelectronic medicines. But the umbrella term includes a variety of interventions, including some that are fairly well established, such as brain implants, spinal implants, hypoglossal nerve stimulation for sleep apnea (which targets motor nerves that run through the vagus nerve), and other peripheral nervous system implants (including implants for patients with severe gastroenteropathy).

