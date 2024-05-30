How are scrap management startups using technology to contribute to a circular economy?





Looking at figures recorded by the World Bank, by 2050, annual waste production is expected to increase by 73% to 3.88 billion tonnes. This is likely a by-product of population growth, creating significant environmental problems. In 2020, the number will reach 2.24 billion tonnes, equivalent to about 0.79 kilograms per person per day. Whether it is household or industrial waste, the impacts are severe.

According to Statista, by 2030, the global waste market is expected to boom with a valuation of $1.96 trillion and a CAGR of 5.4%. In terms of revenue, industrial waste holds the largest market share. These statistics can be recognized as lucrative opportunities in this sector.

Building on similar traditional waste management concepts, startups in this ecosystem have begun leveraging the power of modern technology to develop innovative ways to collect, channel and recycle scrap to ensure zero waste.

Startups are introducing various software, systems and applications to bridge these gaps and provide complete solutions to curb the rise of unmanaged waste.

Benefits of scrap management solutions for individuals and businesses – Separating both scenarios User Edge

By implementing waste management solutions, individuals can enjoy recycling, reduce their environmental impact, and achieve efficient waste management, leading to a more sustainable and cleaner future. Users can communicate the amount and type of waste they have, and the company connects them with nearby recyclers and collectors for scheduled collection services.

Collector/Recycler's Edge

On the contrary, scrap management startups are creating user-friendly and convenient ways to enable people to take control of their waste management and process scrap materials, contributing to the circular economy and scrap business.

A leading company in the scrap recycling business

The scrap management business is evolving by incorporating trending technologies and innovations.

Here are some names of emerging companies in the scrap management industry that are already laying the groundwork to promote responsible waste management and recycling.

iScrapRight App

Serving the city of Chambersburg, PA, this scrap recycling app is used by most scrap buyers to easily and quickly buy and pay for scrap and keep scrap yards and recycling centers running efficiently.

1 Acre

One of the leading companies in the waste management sector in Kerala, Aakri's core vision is recycling, leveraging the latest technology to optimise waste collection and blend segregated waste into a vast recycling network.

Scrapzo

Scrapzo, India's largest marketplace for industrial scrap, turns scrap into opportunity by connecting people to buy and sell scrap, contributing to a greener tomorrow.

Scrap Management Challenges and Solutions

Scrap management apps encourage recycling by facilitating waste collection and disposal, promoting scrap reduction and environmental sustainability.

However, such waste management processes come with a variety of challenges.

1. Logistics and Operations

Coordination of collections and logistics management can be challenging, especially during peak market demand and in densely populated areas. Collection agents may find it complicated to ensure timely collection and systematic routing.

Solution: Here, investing in advanced logistics software can help optimize collection schedules and routes, reduce wait times and maximize the efficiency of scrap collectors.

2. Size and market segmentation

Of course, scrap apps are only useful if a large user base and recyclers/collectors are available. In areas with low adoption and fragmented markets, it may take time to achieve scalability.

Solution: Strategic partnerships with municipalities, local businesses, environmental NGLs, and waste management companies can help expand the network of users and collectors.

3. Technology Dependence

To trust technology and invest in developing waste management solutions, you may have to confront a set of certain challenges, including server downtime, app glitches, compatibility issues, and cybersecurity threats.

Solution: Continuous technology updates identify relevant challenges and improve user experience. Regular maintenance, bug fixes, and cyber security measures in place ensure seamless operations.

4. Limited sources of income

When it comes to scrap recycling, it’s hard to rely solely on transaction fees and commissions. Companies need to find other sources of revenue while keeping their services profitable for collectors and affordable for users.

Solution: Alternative revenue streams here could include advertising partnerships, premium membership plans, or value-added services like sustainability consulting.

Addressing these challenges and issues requires a multi-pronged approach that incorporates user education, technological innovation, continuous improvement, and engagement with regulators.

This will hopefully increase the effectiveness of promoting environmental sustainability, recycling and responsible waste management whilst contributing to a circular economy.

