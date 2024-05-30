How can I download a file (photo) from Google Drive using Google Form trigger (file name)





Hi, Yes, you need to call the file URL in the Zapier Webhook GET request.

Thank you for your reply.

Hmm, got it?

I don't know where it is.

google form => google drive => GET

or

Google Forms => [GET] Google Drive

Sorry, I'm a beginner

Or you can use “Google Drive” app here. In “Configure Action” section, set the action to “Download File”. Enter the file ID and file name (obtained from zap's formatter module) that you got in the previous step. Best regards,Sam

Ah thank you so much!

Last question, it doesn't seem to be free, are there any other free options?

How? Because it has more than one step and it's not free

Sorry, I understand but it doesn't work

I can't download photos

There's my zap there.

I don't know where in the form to order the file names.

onQuery string parameters / additional request headers / body ?

To be more specific, I'm a photographer and for my photo studio services I need to allow the public to download photos directly in Google Forms and find the right photo with the right name entered in Google Forms. I take photos in my studio and print them with a QR code that links to the Google Forms, then ZAP will find the right photo and email it or download it directly.

