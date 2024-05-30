Explaining Taiwan's award-winning video strategy for attracting technology companies





The Drum Awards' Marketing APAC Social Media category winner for Government or Public Sector Gold went to this B2B video campaign by BBC StoryWorks APAC and Taiwan's External Trade Development Council. Read the winning case study here.

This Taiwanese innovation campaign reimagined traditional storytelling and measured its results with the BBC StoryWorks award-winning Science of Engagement, finding that video storytelling created new forms of engagement.

the purpose

Generate sustained attention for Taiwanese technology, as measured by increased audience attention

Convince the audience of the contributions that semiconductors have made to the development of Taiwan and the world

Create emotional associations and create deeper memories of Taiwan's excellence

Cultivate a strong image of Taiwan as future-oriented, investable, innovative, and endowed with technological talent

Significantly increase top-of-mind awareness of Taiwan for foreign investment

Target Audience

Technology investors, developers, and executives from small, medium and large companies

They recognize Taiwan's dominance as a semiconductor power, a recognition that likely dates back to the 1990s.

They are strategic business drivers and brand advocates, eager to identify shared values ​​for long-term success, and interested in and promoting the responsible use of AI technologies.

Regions: US, Europe (except UK), Asia Pacific, Japan.

strategy

The goal of the campaign was to increase market penetration and establish Taiwan as a global trendsetter in innovation.

We have developed a range of assets that allow us to serve B2B audiences with different needs.

1 Brand Video (6 minutes)

2x cutdown (60s and 30s)

2 brand articles

1x 12 second custom TAITRA logo animation

Added value: Social media campaigns

Creative Execution

We put AI at the heart of the campaign, not just in the topic but also in the content design. We found opportunities in the hospitality, people and nature that characterize our beloved brand in Taiwan. By leveraging these familiar elements, we helped our audience to leave behind old preconceptions about technology in Taiwan.

The design used AI image processing to animate the footage, connecting the physical world to a future of infinite possibilities, supporting the AI-infused innovation of our featured contributors. The imagery was then used throughout videos, articles, and social media content.

video

Audiences heard from three Taiwanese visionaries who are on a mission to show the world what creativity means at a time when technological evolution seems to have almost reached the pinnacle of creativity.

The client wanted to showcase three different innovations in one video, which meant finding a unique approach to keep the viewer's attention.

Leveraging the characteristics of Taiwan's non-industrial brands, our creative video is inspired by Taiwanese innovators' love for the island's beautiful and expansive landscapes, as reflected in the immersive tone of the tourism film. We decided to take viewers on a unique B2B journey to experience Taiwan's legend of technological innovation through the beauty of Taiwan's natural landscapes, and then experience the fascinating tech scene through the eyes of innovators.

We showcased key moments at the intersection of technology and humanity and applied AI image processing to this footage, using it to trigger peaks of emotion and attention in the audience.

article

We created two profile-driven stories on disruptive innovation in Taiwan, focusing on AI developments in areas Taiwan is known for, such as smart manufacturing and logistics, and recorded notable dwell time with valuable insights and animated video overlays.

The first article, “How Taiwan is Shaping the AI-Powered Industry 4.0 Revolution,” gathered expert opinions from Taiwanese innovators on how advances in IoT, 5G, AI, and robotics will significantly expand the scope of Industry 4.0 in 2023. The second article, “Secrets of the Technology Island,” featured an insider's perspective on how Taiwan's made-in-Taiwan spirit and rich history as a semiconductor leader are behind its success as an industrial innovator. Logo Redesign

To modernize Taiwan's technological leadership, we used a contemporary design sensibility and eye-catching animations, and incorporated elements of Taiwanese tradition, such as the swallowtail butterfly, along with a map of Taiwan and technology nodes.

distribution

We wanted to entertain digital audiences with eye-catching visuals and thought-provoking material. BBC's traffic drivers ran in global market placements across news applications, mobile web browsers and the BBC.com website. Social media was an integral part, with different content formats running through paid placements on Facebook and Instagram, and organically on X and LinkedIn.

We optimized our AI image-processed animated video component as a highly engaging social-first tool, driving 14.1 million total impressions of social media content.

Given the length of the video at six minutes, we created two cutdowns.

The 30-second cutdowns visualized a world where AI, robots and immersive technology fill our daily lives with a compelling combination of AI animation and cinematic visuals. This had a snowball effect that led to increased impressions on social media. The 1-minute cutdowns focused on the human element, extracting nitty-gritty insights about Taiwan from each video contributor. This was targeted at tech enthusiasts who are likely to be interested in Taiwan. The results

The attention economy has created a new form of attention, one that stretches our attention span to six minutes. But what does a new form of attention mean?

We conducted a BBC StoryWorks Science of Engagement study with BDMs to determine whether our creative approach led to meaningful engagement for Taiwan. The study tracks the emotional flow of the content and its subsequent potential for long-term memory encoding for the brand. As most decisions are made unconsciously, our study tracks the emotions of consenting BDMs through micro-facial movements that reveal their true emotional state.

Attention Shape: While a traditional video shows a graph of attention levels that starts at a moderate level of attention, peaks, and then drops off, our AI image processing-powered video shows five peaks and minimal drops throughout the video, indicating that attention was sustained for six minutes.

The attention lift was twice the benchmark in our study. It ranked within the 91st percentile among all studies that tested emotion peaks across hundreds of campaigns. Attention and emotion were proven to peak when the TAITRA logo appeared at the end of the video, demonstrating great potential for long-term brand memory encoding. The average lift for respondents who watched the branded video was 74.6%, indicating a shift in implicit associations that Taiwan is future-oriented, investable, innovative, and has tech talent. In particular, innovative, resourceful, and tech talent increased significantly by 65%, 82%, and 77%, respectively. When viewers were asked which country first comes to mind when thinking about foreign trade investment, top-of-mind awareness for Taiwan increased by 100%.

