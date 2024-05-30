Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce and UM Announce Innovation Corridor Plans





The University of Michigan on Mackinac Island and the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce announced a strategic initiative to foster innovation, technological advancement and economic growth from Ann Arbor to Detroit.

The collaboration, named “Innovate Michigan,” announced May 30 at the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference, aims to create an environment where innovation can thrive and drive Michigan's economy forward.

“Our state and region must build on recent momentum to ensure we are competitive in the 21st century,” said Sandy K. Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Creating a technology-driven business and talent environment is a priority that can only be achieved through collaboration and a strong strategic plan. The Chamber is excited to take this first step in this effort with the University of Michigan.”

Innovate Michigan will leverage the strengths of both institutions: The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce, which has promoted economic prosperity for more than a century, and UM, which produces the region's largest talent pool through its students, faculty and research, will pool resources and convene other organizations and businesses to collaborate on developing an innovation corridor from Ann Arbor to Detroit.

“The work we're already doing and the work we'll be doing in the near future will see UM investing nearly $1 billion over 10 years in efforts and initiatives to foster innovation, opportunity and economic growth in the region,” said UM President Santa J. Ono. “But we believe even greater connectivity and collaboration is essential to the success of the Ann Arbor to Detroit Innovation Corridor. This is the spirit of Innovate Michigan and this is a tremendous opportunity.”

Despite Michigan's abundant resources, including top-tier institutions of higher education, a thriving business community and a high quality of life, the state struggles to compete with its national and global peers in attracting high-tech entrepreneurs and capital.

Ono and Baruah stressed the need for joint efforts.

“Sandy and I are already in the process of recruiting additional co-chairs, partners, companies, higher education institutions, business associations and industry leaders to form an exploratory convening committee,” Ono said.

Once formed, the committee will be tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy, benchmarking indicators, examining best practices from other successful “innovation corridors” around the world, and setting achievable goals and realistic timelines for the initiative.

Innovate Michigan’s preliminary goals are:

Increase STEM Graduates Increase the number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates at all levels, equipping students with the skills to compete in today’s technology-driven world. Increase Retention Implement strategies to retain top talent from Michigan’s universities and ensure the state’s skilled graduates contribute to the local economy. Attract Talent and Entrepreneurs Attract degree holders, qualified individuals and high-tech entrepreneurs to Michigan from across the nation and around the world. Secure Startup Capital Attract higher funding for technology startups and developing companies. Attract and Retain Companies Attract and retain mid-sized and large companies, connecting technology and talent to employment opportunities. Build Innovation Ecosystem Develop a strong ecosystem that connects innovators with existing companies, other innovators and technology support. Aggressive Promotion Strategy Promote Michigan’s innovation history and future potential to attract further investment and interest. Create Places for Attractive Communities Promote initiatives to develop attractive communities that retain and attract skilled professionals. Support Public Policy We support the goals of the Ann Arbor to Detroit Innovation Corridor and advocate for public policies that benefit the entire state of Michigan.

A joint effort between UM and the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce, Innovate Michigan is poised to transform the region into a national leader in technology and economic development.

