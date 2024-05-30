Fusion92 Celebrates 25 Years of Marketing Innovation





Bold brand refresh unveiled to take on industry giants

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This month, Fusion92 celebrates 25 years as a pioneer in marketing transformation. Since its founding in 1999, Fusion92 has been at the forefront of innovative marketing solutions, partnering with well-known brands such as ADM, AT&T, Bosch, Fiserv, Ford (Direct), H&R Block, Intuit, Kelly Services, Mazda, McDonald's, Mercedes-Benz (Financial Services), O'Reilly Auto Parts, Staples and Univision. The company continues to use innovative technology, data and integrated digital marketing strategies to improve customer experiences, increase efficiencies and drive growth.

Fusion92 Celebrates 25 Years of Marketing Transformation

To celebrate this milestone, Fusion92 has announced a comprehensive brand refresh, available at fusion92.com. The rebrand symbolizes Fusion92's evolution from a digital-age startup to a forward-thinking leader shaping the future of marketing for large brands looking to grow at scale.

“It's only fitting that we relocated our headquarters to the iconic Chicago Merchandise Mart, a symbol of innovation, in conjunction with our brand refresh,” said Founder and CEO Matt Murphy. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, Fusion92 is thrilled to continue creating business growth solutions and hosting our innovation-focused thought leadership platform, Future Series, in this exciting new space.”

Under Murphy's visionary leadership, Fusion92 has grown into a best-in-class team of 275 marketers, technologists, data scientists, strategists, creatives, media professionals and product professionals. Over the course of 25+ years, Fusion92 has acquired multiple companies, won dozens of awards across multiple categories, secured 15 patents, launched multiple data-driven proprietary platforms and products, become a strategic collaborator with Experian to enable powerful audience targeting solutions, and developed an AI “nervous system” for media operations – all to help its client-partners achieve exponential growth.

From the beginning, Fusion92 has set itself apart from traditional agencies. While it offers a full range of marketing services, its strength lies in its unique data-driven technology and product solutions that connect different parts of the consumer journey. Its innovative approach to integrating and optimizing marketing strategies is why many leading brands replace multiple agencies with Fusion92. This integration enables brands to optimize their marketing spend and achieve better results.

About Fusion92 Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is your marketing transformation partner, innovatively solving business challenges to drive exponential benefits for brands. The company drives business transformation in today's digital economy by discovering unique, unified audiences, inventing unexpected solutions, and seamlessly integrating end-to-end marketing products and services. Based in Chicago with offices in Detroit, Austin, and Denver, the independent company is backed by Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners and is committed to creating equitable and inclusive work environments that positively impact global communities. Learn more at Fusion92.com.

Media Contact:[email protected]

Source Fusion92

