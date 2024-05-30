



If you asked Google last week how to stop cheese from sliding off your pizza, they might have told you to add a non-toxic adhesive to the sauce. They also had some surprising information to share with their users. How many stones should you eat? One (small) per day. Barack Obama was America's first and only Muslim president, and 13 others attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Drinking liters of urine can help flush kidney stones. Staring at the sun for 5 to 15 minutes is generally safe. According to Google, some people can stay airborne if they jump off a cliff and don't keep running and look down.

This is the broader release of Google’s AI Overview, formerly known as Search Generation Experience, which promises to answer searcher questions in plain language rather than the expected series of links. It was the second viral PR disaster this year for Google’s AI products, after its Gemini chatbot and image generator made headlines for their absurd historical revisionism. According to Google, these examples are rare and unrepresentative. The company told reporters that the vast majority of its AI Overviews provide high-quality information, but the strange examples above represent uncommon queries. That may be true, but as the company knows all too well, people use Google frequently, often dozens, sometimes hundreds, of times a day. Strange, funny, or even alarming errors displayed confidently at the top of the search page don’t have to be all that common to give the impression that Google is fundamentally broken.

While the company manually removes the most egregious examples from its platform, completely wrong answers still appear from time to time, and slightly wrong answers appear on most days I use it (this has been true over the course of the year I've been testing it). In other words, the problems Google has created for itself are not easily solvable. Google, whose organizational knowledge of AI is supposedly second to none of its competitors on the planet, seems prone to overestimate the capabilities of its technology and underestimate the complexity of the tasks it assigns them. Google's nonsense answers about AI are mostly funny, but they're also a preview of things to come. As other tech companies follow Google's lead and Corporate America turns millions of vague meetings about AI into concrete plans, we'll all be eating a little glue.

AI Overview is easy to describe in general terms. It's Google's answer to a user's query. This is beneficial for Google in that it can roll out new features at scale to billions of customers without much explanation, but it's not very beneficial for Google in that it sets very high expectations. In my experience, Google's AI answers are often basically correct, but too vague to be useful. More specific and helpful answers are undermined by user anxiety, so you end up double-checking and in the process realizing that Google is doing something close to plagiarism. When the feature actually works and synthesizes something specific and relevant from various sources, it's a remarkable technical feat in many ways, but only the minimum expectations of users are met. This is a pretty unforgiving scenario for Google, but one that the company has created for itself.

But what AI Overview actually does is a bit more subtle and specific than answering a question. In Google's words, the feature aims to take the pain out of searching. The company says it does this by combining Gemini's multi-stage reasoning, planning, and multimodality with Google's best-in-class search system. Like most AI initiatives, this is an attempt at automation. But what Google is automating here is primarily what users used to do: automating us.

Google tries to portray it this way: By integrating search results into answers, the company is eliminating steps, reducing friction, improving productivity, and so on. Google does the searching for you. But this helps explain why getting such a feature right is so hard. As most people know, Google is a complex tool with decades of experience on our hands. We have habits, routines, knacks, and expectations, and we're used to using a complex machine in very personal ways. It's a bit like driving a car: it's done by many people, with different skills and attention spans, for different purposes, and involves real risks that individual drivers can tolerate most of the time.

Similarly, although most people probably don't think of it this way, using Google is also a job. In exchange for considerable convenience, the tool asks a lot of you: you have to sift through information, sift through ads, and consider sources and context. Google gives you lots of choices because it's good for its business to keep people searching, clicking, and tapping, and often the best Google can do is present you with a few results that might get you where you need to be.

What Google automated before it tried to consolidate its own results was sorting and searching links. It was, and still is, a machine that surfaces material from the web at the request of users. As any user can attest, this is an automation problem that Google never fully solved. To some degree, it is. Just as many questions don’t have simple, agreed-upon answers, many queries can’t be satisfied by one or even several links. Search results before the AI ​​era were already full of noise, errors, and irrelevant content. This was partly the result of perverse incentives that arose because a single, ad-supported company was at the center of the web, and the market was full of publishers trying to manipulate Google to their own ends. But it was also the result of the web being a fundamentally human place, full of unpredictable human behaviors, wants, and needs. It’s a lot like a wide road, a retail store, or a warehouse floor.

Google is a search engine, not a social network, but using Google is essentially interacting with other users, albeit at a distance, through multiple layers of obfuscation, each with its own distorting effect. Google gets its information from commercial websites, scam websites, online communities, and reference resources. Evidence of unpredictable human nature is everywhere. The content Google serves to its users is created by (mostly) untrustworthy people who disagree with each other and put it online for a variety of reasons: to inform, to persuade, to mislead, to make money, to be funny, to be cruel, to pass the time, and so on. Regular Google users are pretty used to the strange language of search result pages, scrutinizing, parsing, resetting, and refining them as needed. Understanding that on the way to find what you're looking for, or realizing that you don't, you may encounter nonsense, scams, jokes, and ads is part of the job of using Google. By trying to automate this task, Google has revealed, and perhaps discovered, how hard it is and how alien its understanding of its users has become.

It's so cool they pulled every single shitpost on Reddit into this. There's no way to fix this now.

— Lauren (@Very__Regular) May 24, 2024

From Google's perspective, it's easy to see how automating the search process is quite obvious. First it could be scraped, collected, and categorized; now, powerful artificial intelligence tools allow it to be read, interpreted, and summarized. But Google also deals with the confusion of actually using the product, and ignoring links to The Onion (resulting in eating rocks) or Reddit threads of old jokes (resulting in eating glue) is obvious and unthinking to users, and is the result of years of living on the real web, learning from it, and adapting to it. The AI ​​brief suggests that Google has some confidence not just in its new software that extracts and summarizes information, but in its ability to figure out what users are looking for in the first place, and in the ability of its much older underlying search product to contain and display the right information in the first place.

For many types of questions where a few paragraphs of summary text can’t provide an answer that satisfies all users, Google’s best option is to not try (already, many search categories don’t trigger AI results). While AI summaries seem to be very good at generating reasonable answers to simple questions, this is complicated by the fact that AIs with large language models aren’t very good at, say, basic math.

"8 days a week training"

— Jeremiah Johnson (@JeremiahDJohns) May 26, 2024

This is reminiscent of the journey to the emergence of self-driving cars. Thanks to exponential advances in software and hardware capabilities, it became possible to automate a wide range of driving tasks, creating an industry consensus by the mid-2010s that self-driving cars were on the horizon and would be ubiquitous by the early 2020s. Today, self-driving cars exist, but with more caveats than were promised. There are also driverless taxis operating cautiously in limited markets, with mixed results. Tesla has since claimed that its popular cars have full self-driving capabilities, but denies that they are still prone to catastrophic failures, mainly because they are truly shocking to use for the first time and because real road conditions, including other drivers, are unpredictable. Countless cars now have driver-assistance features derived from similar technologies, and there remains a plausible path to a world in which most cars do the majority of the driving most of the time, but that is some time away, and not until the industry has discovered in various ways that automating the highly complex task of driving on public roads is more difficult than the pace of progress initially suggested. The automotive industry also learned some early lessons about the stringent expectations of customers promised full automation: Drivers tolerate a lot of confusion, danger, and potentially fatal risks when behind the wheel, and feel responsible for their own fate. When a machine takes the lead and tries to synthesize answers to questions like, “Is that a train?”, passengers' tolerance for error drops to near zero.

Similarly, Google users are used to a fair amount of nonsense in their search results, but they probably won't be as tolerant of Google occasionally picking out a piece of that nonsense and claiming it's something else.

Cameras are enough for FSD – Elon Musk.

Unless you want to get hit by a train.

“I've owned a Tesla for less than a year, but in the last 6 months, my car has come close to hitting a passing train twice while in FSD mode. The most recent incident was pic.twitter.com/XAQccItBYw

— Artem Rusakovsky (@ArtemR) May 19, 2024

Expect to see this pattern emerge at scale everywhere: on devices, online, and in the workplace. AI research suggests that people are optimistic about AI's promise outside of their own fields. In some cases, this may be a bias for self-preservation or a mild delusion of inevitability. In other cases, you may simply understand better than most that your job is more complicated than people outside your industry think — not necessarily harder, but messier. The combination of intoxicating promises of efficiency and poorly understood technology will lead to some downright foolhardy automation efforts, in some cases by companies that don't even know what they're automating. If Google couldn't avoid this trap, others will.

