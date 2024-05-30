How will the IDF's innovations give them an advantage in the war against Hamas?





Earlier this week, it was reported that the Israel Defense Forces are using new unmanned M113 armored personnel carriers in Gaza. The tracked vehicles date back to the 1960s but have been modified so they can be used unmanned. “Unmanned” is a key word for the coming war.

Typically these types of systems are referred to as drones, especially when they fly. As opposed to the old M113, which has been given new life by integrating some technologies, there are also many drones that are redefining how the IDF is changing in this war.

The IDF has also created a number of new drone units in recent years. In April, for example, the IDF announced the creation of a new squadron for Elbit's Hermes 900 drones. The 147th Squadron, which has been supplied with the larger drones, is based at Palmachim Air Base on the Israeli coast, which also houses the Hermes 450 “Zik” squadron.

State-of-the-art

The Hermes 900 is a large, modern drone capable of flying for long periods at medium and high altitudes and conducting surveillance over wide areas. The second Hermes 900 squadron, No. 166, is already based in Palmatin.

The IDF also reactivated the 144th Squadron as a drone unit flying the Spark unmanned aerial vehicle, a hybrid between a small and medium platform developed by Aeronautics. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (Courtesy of Elbit Systems)

The war has also seen an increase in the use of various types of drones and loitering weapons. Israel was already a pioneer in the use of drones and artificial intelligence, but the war has led to an increase in the use of multi-layered drones on the battlefield, combining new technologies – larger drones with offensive capabilities, such as the Hermes 450, and smaller drones, such as the Skylark, used to assist in artillery oversight.

Additionally, small drones are available to ground forces. There are so many drones in use that the IDF created several new drone units in the last year. Units using new technology, such as the IDF's Ghost Unit, use small drones. Additionally, some units are acquiring and using quadcopter drones similar to commercially available types.

Other systems, such as Elbit Systems' Magni-X quadcopter, also enhance short-range reconnaissance and support combat and intelligence operations. The quadcopter is a vertical take-off and landing micro-UAS that can be carried in a backpack and stay airborne for up to 60 minutes at a time. Like the Magni-X, Elbit's Thor mini-UAS is a military tactical, fully autonomous mule platform designed for a wide range of military applications, including reconnaissance in dense urban areas.

The Israel Defense Forces have also developed a loitering weapon called the Maoz or Spike Firefly. It works like a drone, a kind of long tube with propellers on top. It then takes off and the operator can attack targets. It's perfect for urban combat, potentially hitting enemies hiding behind walls or alleyways. The Spike Firefly is manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The use of new drone technology and having different types of drones in the area at all levels of the fight allows soldiers to be much safer on the battlefield. This means there are often multiple layers of drones in the skies over Gaza, and drones can provide the IDF with any layer of resource it needs.

This means there are drones that can help direct artillery fire more precisely, drones that can provide surveillance for infantry and tank units maneuvering through urban areas, drones that can be used at a tactical level to help troops in urban areas see around corners and into buildings, etc. If necessary, some types of drones can even launch attacks on the enemy.

At the end of the day, fighting the enemy in Gaza is the same enemy we've been fighting in Gaza for decades: the enemy has changed a bit, they use tunnels, they have more RPGs and anti-tank missiles, they're disguised as civilians and they're jumping out of buildings and attacking the IDF.

Drones are useful because they can track threats as they move between buildings and distinguish what is a threat and who is a civilian.

In a complex battlefield like Gaza, this is important. It also helps coordinate ground forces with the air force, as well as other fire support forces such as the navy and artillery. Rafael, Muffat and the Ministry of Defense successfully completed testing of the Rafael-built all-in-one air defense system “SPYDER” on January 10, 2024. (Credit: Ministry of Defense)

In the past, it took a while for a ground unit like a tank battalion, tank company, or infantry company to be able to call in fire support. Now, it's all about being faster, more accurate, more efficient, and saving lives.

Drones help close the loop and provide real-time information with the latest state-of-the-art sensors. These types of sensors can track movements and help distinguish between enemies using artificial intelligence. In Gaza, the enemy is using RPGs to get away, so the military needs to respond quickly.

The battlefield requires constant surveillance, and Israel's new technology is key to that.

Other technologies that received attention during the war included the IDF's new Saar 6 corvette, which saw combat for the first time during the war, and four new ships equipped with new radars and improved 76mm cannons.

Also seen for the first time was the new Iron Sting precision mortar system, a 120mm mortar that can be mounted on platforms such as the Humvee or M113. The mortar is slightly longer than a conventional mortar and has fins that allow it to hit targets more accurately. It weighs 17 kilograms and has a range of approximately six miles. The precision mortar is manufactured by Israel's Elbit Systems.

Israel's air defenses were also revolutionized during the war, with the first interceptions of the ballistic missile-defense Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems, which were key to protecting Eilat from the Houthi missile threat, and also the Iranian ballistic missile threat on 13 and 14 April.

The Arrow is manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries and has been jointly developed by Israel and the United States over the past few decades. The naval version of the Iron Dome, the C-Dome, was also used for the first time in this war in the Red Sea off the coast of Eilat. It was used to eliminate drone threats. The David Sling system was used frequently and won a defense award for its success.

Another system used during the war was a new type of shoulder-fired missile. Named “Horit” and “Yated” after two Israeli communities on the Gaza border, the missiles are larger than other shoulder-fired missiles the IDF has used for years.

The missiles were procured from the U.S. The IDF has also acquired an improved version of the Negev machine gun, new night-vision goggles and Smart Shooter sights for rifles to aid in shooting down drones.

All these new technologies are aimed at making combat more precise and providing operators with more information, while also expanding the IDF's area of ​​operation, for example by establishing new space stations and reducing the time required for the evacuation of wounded by helicopter.

This is just the beginning of innovation from the current war in Gaza: the nearly eight months of hostilities have brought a myriad of new technologies to the front lines, with more systems likely to continue to be deployed, from rocket launchers to artillery.

