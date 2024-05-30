Downstate Powerhouse: MTRI Celebrates Major Research Milestone





Celebrating nearly two decades of research excellence, the Michigan Technological University Research Institute hosted an open house in May at its newly renovated facility in Ann Arbor.

On May 17, more than 60 attendees gathered at Michigan Tech Research Institute’s newly renovated offices in Ann Arbor to celebrate MTRI’s illustrious history and learn about the Institute’s plans for the future. Among the guests were Michigan Tech officials and the University’s partners from higher education, industry and government. During the open house event, participants enjoyed demonstrations and tours of the renovated facility, which offers new space for face-to-face collaboration and in-person research and development.

Since 2006, when it became Michigan Tech's first major research institute with a physical location in the southern part of the state, MTRI has grown steadily in both impact and size. Externally funded research expenditures have increased from $2.3 million in 2006 to $12 million by 2023. During that time, MTRI has become nationally known for its expertise in remote sensing research. And as of this year, MTRI employs 104 engineers, scientists and administrators, a major milestone for an institution that began 18 years ago with just 24 staff members.

MTRI Director Susan Janiszewski addressed the guests, citing the institute's talented group of researchers and its partnership with Michigan Tech as two key components of MTRI's continued success. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this incredible staff and for the steadfast, unwavering support from Michigan Tech,” Director Janiszewski said. “Talent is at the core of our business, and we will continue to attract and retain intellectually engaged researchers — the types of researchers who want to stay on the cutting edge.”

MTRI founding co-directors Nik Subotic and Bob Shuchman spoke to attendees about the institute's growth and record of success.

Guests gathered in a collaborative open space.

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (left) emphasized the importance of MTRI as an innovation hub for Michigan to MTRI Director Susan Janiszewski (right) and others.

MTRI researchers demonstrated their research findings during the open house.

What will be on display: MTRI's expertise in remote sensing and other techniques used to study the Great Lakes ecosystem.

MTRI founding co-directors Nik Subotic and Bob Shuchman said the staff increase is one of the institute's major accomplishments and key to maintaining its importance and influence.

“Bob and I are very proud of MTRI's ability to expand our staff demographics to include junior and mid-career investigators,” said Subotic. “Not only do more diverse teams produce better research, but our vision and technical capabilities continue to evolve to fit the future.”

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell attended the open house and spoke about the importance of the work being done at MTRI and the value it has to the state of Michigan. “We can’t let anyone take over the innovation leadership, so please continue the very important work you’re doing,” Dingell said.

Attendees

Open house attendees included representatives from MTU's higher education partners, including the University of Michigan, Grand Valley State University and Oakland University, industry partners Leidos, Metro Strategies, Nuair, KBR Inc., LimnoTech, DornerWorks and Tech7 LLC, nonprofit partners Ducks Unlimited, Merit Networks, Huron River Basin Council, Great Lakes Commission and SRI International, as well as the university's government partners, the U.S. Geological Survey, Great Lakes Science Center, Michigan Department of Technology, Michigan Department of Transportation, Air Force Research Laboratory, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Michigan Maritime Grants.

Michigan Senator Jeff Irwin said he was pleased to highlight MTRI's great work, which stems from research and innovation essential to our national defense. “In my work on Senate committees, I fight for higher education, and Michigan Tech makes it easy to do that,” Irwin said. He also spoke of his passion for the Great Lakes and Michigan's responsibility to protect their environment.

MTRI's new space

MTRI's commitment to face-to-face collaboration and in-person research and development drove the design of their newly renovated offices. At the heart of the building is an open collaboration area with floor-to-ceiling glass that overlooks a central courtyard with tables and a fountain. These spaces house meeting rooms, offices, cubicles, and a coding cave.

Janiszewski said it was a conscious decision to invest in a space that staff could enjoy. Shukman and Subotic echoed Janiszewski, dismissing any doubts about its value, emphasizing the importance of large, open, collaborative spaces to the research being conducted at MTRI. Subotic said that in R&D, spending time face-to-face is essential. In our work, we need the opportunity to develop ideas, hone them, and make them better.

MTRI’s newly renovated central courtyard provides researchers with an outdoor space for collaboration.

Much of MTRI's research is pushing the boundaries of what's possible with remote sensing technology. From the machine learning models created with sensing data to the decisions made by these capabilities, MTRI research helps solve important problems in a variety of fields, including national security, infrastructure, bioinformatics, and environmental science. MTRI has five specialized technology practice areas: artificial intelligence and autonomy, human environment sensing, natural environment sensing, transportation, and water science. Through these practice areas, MTRI researchers find opportunities to collaborate with partners in government, industry, and academia to stay at the forefront of the evolving research landscape.

Look back and move forward

Dave Reed, vice president for research at Michigan Tech since 2001, reflected on MTRI's journey from conception to reality, tracing its origins back to discussions in the mid-1980s, decades before the institute officially became part of Michigan Tech in October 2006. He cited MTRI's growth as one of the greatest highlights of his 41-year tenure at Michigan Tech.

“Throughout its growth, MTRI has always sought to collaborate with the Houghton campus, and the relationship has been extremely successful and serves as a model for the university's other in-state research efforts,” Reed said.

Dave Reed, vice president for research at Michigan Technological University, spoke about MTRI's journey from its conception in the 1980s to its current status as a regional research hub.

Shukman praised Reed, who is scheduled to retire in July 2024, for his strong leadership and continued encouragement, as he adheres to the philosophy of “doing no harm.”

Subotic agreed, noting that Michigan Tech's forward-thinking leadership has paved the way for MTRI's achievements and growth. “We are pleased to be working with Michigan Tech,” he said. “The university's governance allows MTRI to advance research at a faster pace than typical academic research.”

Looking to the future, Janiszewski said MTRI’s enduring mission includes maintaining a strong presence in southeast Michigan and continuing to expand the institute’s research base. Under her leadership, MTRI aims to increase externally funded research expenditures from $12 million to $20 million over the next five years. Janiszewski also plans for MTRI to strengthen its already extensive interdisciplinary collaborations with partners in both the private and government sectors, as well as with researchers at Michigan Tech’s other Tier 1 research centers and institutes, including the Keweenaw Research Center, Center for Advanced Power Systems Research, Great Lakes Research Center, Technology and Training Center, Institute for Health Research, and the Computing and Cyber ​​Systems Institute. Finally, Janiszewski said MTRI will continue to develop and inspire the next generation of researchers through MTRI’s robust student internship program and through collaborations with other training programs such as the Minority Undergraduate Research and Education Project (MUREP) and MichiganView.

Founded in 1885 in Houghton, Michigan, Michigan Technological University is a public research university serving more than 7,000 students from 55 countries around the world. Consistently ranked among the top universities in the nation for return on investment, Michigan's flagship technical university offers more than 120 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in science and technology, engineering, computers, forestry, business and economics, health professions, humanities, mathematics, social sciences and the arts. The rural campus is located just a few miles from Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, offering year-round outdoor adventures.

