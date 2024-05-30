Google to invest $2 billion in data and cloud center in Malaysia





Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Google will invest $2 billion in Malaysia to develop the country's first data center and cloud center, which will support around 26,500 jobs by 2030.

Google will build a data centre and cloud region at Sime Darby Properties Elmina Business Park near Kuala Lumpur, joining US tech giants Amazon and Microsoft in building out digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

The data centres will power digital services such as search, maps and workspaces, while the cloud regions will be used by large enterprises, startups and public sector organisations to maintain security, data residency and compliance standards.

Google's investment follows regional expansion plans announced by US tech giants in recent months. Amazon will invest S$12 billion ($9 billion) over the next four years to expand its cloud-computing infrastructure in Singapore. Microsoft also plans to build data centers in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in Southeast Asia.

“Google's first data center and Google Cloud region is our largest planned investment ever in Malaysia, where we have been proud to call ourselves home for 13 years,” Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google parent Alphabet, said in a statement. “This investment builds on our partnership with the Malaysian government's commitment to a 'cloud first' policy, which includes the highest cybersecurity standards.”

Zafrul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, said Google's investment will advance the digital ambitions outlined in the country's New Industry Master Plan 2030. We also appreciate Google's plans to support the development of a strong talent ecosystem by facilitating the growth of digital skills, businesses and careers for our citizens.

Google has announced two programs to foster AI literacy among students and teachers and make digital skills more accessible to Malaysians. The first program, Gemini Academy, is designed to help teachers use generative AI tools such as Gemini. The second, Experience AI, helps teachers teach lessons about AI to students aged 11 to 14.

In November last year, the Malaysian government and Google entered into a collaboration to leverage AI and cloud technology to create growth opportunities for Malaysians and local businesses.

Malaysia's leading companies are also developing data centers. Ling Yun Ling's engineering and construction company Gamuda won a contract worth 1.74 billion ringgit ($372 million) to build a data center in Elmina Business Park. Sime Darby Property worked with partner Pearl Computing to build the data center on a 49-acre site in the 1,500-acre Elmina Business Park. Tycoon Francis Yeo's YTL Power has teamed up with billionaire Jensen Huang's Nvidia to build an artificial intelligence-powered data center in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, north of Singapore.

