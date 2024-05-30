Joe Griffiths discusses GIIG's mission to support African tech startups





To mark Africa Month, we spoke to Jo Griffiths, co-founder of Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG), the African partner of the Global Startup Awards.

Joe Griffiths | Image courtesy

With an ambition to identify, fund and grow tech innovation start-ups from across Africa aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, GIIG aims to accelerate business growth for top tech talent with world-changing solutions.

Here, Griffiths shares more about GIIG, its success stories and future plans.

What inspired you to co-found the Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG)?

The impetus to co-found the Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG) was born out of a recognition of the dynamic evolution in Africa's innovation landscape and the immense potential that can be realized through cross-border collaboration.

Our co-founders are a diverse team of experienced fund managers and market access experts focused on building a platform that fosters innovation and supports and accelerates technology startups across the continent.

To achieve this, we have developed a comprehensive approach, which includes a scouting tool to identify startups across all 54 African countries, funding startups through the GIIG Africa Fund, and supporting their growth through the GIIG Africa Foundation.

As the continent enters the Decade of Action, we want to showcase Africa's world-changing innovations, aligned with the SDGs, on both the global and regional stages.

We are inspired by the belief that African innovators represent the next generation of leaders who will serve as an asset to the continent and nations, mobilizing young nations and leaders into the innovation economy and ensuring global readiness.

What specific challenges and opportunities in Africa motivated you to focus on tech innovation startups in the region?

Africa has unique challenges and opportunities that lend themselves well to technological innovation that will not only solve African challenges but also have significant global relevance to deliver on the SDGs faster.

The continent’s diverse startup ecosystems are at different levels of maturity and present significant challenges, but this diversity also presents great opportunities for frugal innovation and empathetic entrepreneurship.

By tackling local problems with scalable solutions, African innovators can have a global impact. GIIG is focused on building interconnected communities and fostering cross-border collaboration to harness this potential.

Can you share some success stories of startups that GIIG has helped discover, fund and grow?

Thousands of startups have benefited from being part of the GSA Africa community: this year alone, the program saw 11,900 entries.

Here are some successful startups that have been supported by GIIG through funding, mentorship and market access: Kubik transforms plastic waste into building materials, contributing to gender equality and sustainable communities.

With our support, Kubik has secured significant additional funding, entered new markets, and gained global recognition through high profile media and events such as CNN, Time, COP28, and Vivatech.

Similarly, ScarabTech's pyrolysis system converts single-use plastics into energy, helping to address the need for affordable clean energy. Our support eased the company's market entry and provided critical guidance.

Health-focused startups such as My1Health and Envisionit AI are making great strides in improving healthcare delivery and outcomes through innovative technology.

Notably, Envisionit AI has received FDA approval. These success stories highlight GIIG’s pivotal role in funding, partnering and scaling impactful startups across Africa.

What are the biggest challenges facing African tech startups and how is GIIG helping them overcome these obstacles?

African tech startups face numerous obstacles, including limited access to capital, regulatory challenges and market entry barriers.

GIIG helps startups overcome these hurdles by providing mentorship, facilitating connections with investors, offering policy support, and access to GIIG’s global network that facilitates rapid market access.

The GIIG Africa Fund has been instrumental in providing the capital needed to scale these innovations.

Additionally, the GSA Africa Awards will create a platform for startups to showcase their solutions, attract investments and gain much-needed visibility – all with the aim of boosting investor confidence in the African continent.

What are GIIG’s future goals and how will it impact the tech startup scene in Africa?

Going forward, GIIG aims to further support African startups and position the continent as a global hub for technology innovation. Our vision extends to leveraging innovation as a driver of change to create sustainable businesses that make a positive impact.

Through our robust framework, we aim to continually discover, fund and grow world-changing innovations. By cultivating opportunities for human well-being, we aim to sustain this generation and bring hope to the next.

In your work at GIIG, how do you balance the commercial and social impact aspects of innovation?

Balancing commercial success with societal impact is central to GIIG’s approach.

We invest in profitable and socially responsible solutions, ensuring that the growth of technology start-ups contributes to wider societal good.

GIIG Africa Foundation plays a key role in this effort by providing problem-specific support and facilitating collaborations that drive systemic change. This holistic approach ensures that our efforts deliver positive economic and social outcomes.

Can you elaborate on the partnership between GIIG and the Global Startup Awards and how it will benefit African startups?

The partnership between GIIG and the Global Startup Awards (GSA) is crucial for African startups.

The collaboration will provide a platform to showcase African innovations on the global stage, facilitate connections with international investors, and enhance access to critical resources.

GSA is the largest independent competition of its kind, spanning 120 countries and offering unparalleled networking within the global startup ecosystem.

The GSA Africa Awards will also serve as a forum for dialogue, encouraging participation and engagement in Africa’s startup ecosystem.

Ultimately, the Global Startup Awards Africa aims to raise the profile of African innovation – as a unifying mechanism, crossing borders, cultures and nationalities, and encompassing various startup ecosystems at different levels of maturity.

This creates a common language for understanding and connection between stakeholders. Through GSA, we aim to accelerate the growth and success of startups by highlighting, connecting and funding them.

What role do you think technology innovation will play in solving some of Africa's most pressing challenges, such as healthcare, education and sustainability?

Technological innovation holds great potential in solving some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, such as healthcare, education and sustainability, and we have demonstrated this throughout our GSA Africa research.

What partnerships and collaborations would you like to build to further support tech innovation in Africa?

We now operate Africa’s fastest growing innovation community, at a crossroads of great maturity and impact, and are poised to aggressively pursue partnerships and deploy support aimed at driving interconnected systemic change.

Our ultimate goal is to create opportunities for young people, inspire investor confidence, and facilitate cross-border technology transfer to spur development and establish a vibrant Startup Nation across Africa.

To further support technological innovation in Africa, GIIG aims to build strategic partnerships with both the private and public sectors to foster innovation across African member states.

This is in line with Agenda 2063’s priority of creating a deeper shared understanding in emerging economies on the importance of innovation as an instrument of transformation.

Collaboration is essential to scale innovative solutions and foster open innovation. By leveraging joint resources and networks, these partnerships can drive systemic change and foster sustainable development across the continent.

We need partners to lead this agenda with greater urgency so communities and organizations can adapt to change more quickly.

