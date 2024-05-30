Humanizing technology to accelerate healthcare innovation in Alberta





$4.25 million IDEATE project to stimulate innovation in healthtech

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wound3 CEO Connor Povoledo sees a gap in how wounds are measured, assessed and treated. Clinics and healthcare professionals often rely on visual, inaccurate tools for wound care. So he and co-founder Jacob Damant started their own company to deploy technology that improves the utility of wound measurement. Through a new program called Innovates Alberta and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), Innovates Alberta Innovates and Prairies Economic Development Canada (IDEATE), are helping innovators like Connor and Jacob find technology testers and validators that can help them bring their ideas to market quickly and efficiently.

IDEATE is a digital platform aimed at revolutionizing the medical technology industry. The $4.25 million investment, including more than $2.1 million from PrairiesCan, underscores the commitment to creating new pathways to bring innovations to market faster. IDEATE connects medical technology innovators with early adopters eager to test cutting-edge solutions. The program aims to fill a gap in technology evaluation by providing real feedback on user experience, usability and practicality. IDEATE provides an opportunity for the public to participate in technology development through testing. Through IDEATE, Prairies Canada and Alberta Innovates are putting individuals at the heart of the innovation journey.

The digital direct-to-consumer health market is worth more than $310 billion. IDEATE will not only support economic growth and diversification, but also strengthen Alberta as a global leader in digital health. Leveraging digital tools and best practices, IDEATE will enable users to interact with emerging technologies, driving evidence-based decision-making and building public trust in health care innovation.

Prairie innovators are at the forefront of developing digital health applications that have the potential to transform healthcare delivery and improve the quality of life for Canadians. Through IDEATE, the government is helping small and medium-sized technology companies in Alberta's life sciences sector comply with regulatory requirements and validate the effectiveness of digital health technologies in clinical settings, both of which are key to commercializing new healthcare applications and enhancing the sustainability and long-term competitiveness of the Prairie economy.

Minister Dan Vandal (Prairie Affairs)

Technology is not just an industry, it is the future of all industries, including healthcare. Investments in the IDEATE program help bring new technologies to market faster and deliver better healthcare to all Albertans.

Minister of Innovation and Technology Nate Grubish

“This investment underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation in healthcare and improving health outcomes. IDEATE not only facilitates connections between innovators and consumers, but also fosters an environment of collaboration and excellence within the healthcare industry.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

IDEATE Alberta is a unique customer engagement platform that encourages innovators to connect with potential customers early in the design process.

Adopting a consumer-driven approach to innovation can provide company founders and inventors with critical data and insights into future target markets, not only reducing product risk but also securing early investment.

IDEATE Alberta leverages Alberta Innovates’ role as a systems catalyst and meeting point for stakeholders across the innovation pathway, from innovators to investors, from consumers to existing ecosystem players.

To learn more about IDEATE and how to get involved, visit ideatalberta.ca

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects across a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. We partner with innovators in every sector of the economy and every corner of the province to advance entrepreneurship, applied research and industrial development. With our impact-based funding programs and services, we are transforming our energy system for a net-zero world, promoting responsible use of land and water, leveraging the province's strengths in agriculture, and leveraging digital technology and data to improve health and well-being. We also advance emerging technologies and strengthen entrepreneurship for a strong, diversified economy. We operate in 11 locations and own more than 1 million square feet of industrial testing and research facilities and 600 acres of farmland. We employ nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technology professionals. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta's innovation engine! See what entrepreneurs are saying about our coaching and support. Find out how Alberta Innovates works.

Media Contact: Dwayne Brunner, Senior Manager, Media and Strategic Community Relations, Alberta Innovates | 587.572.4091

