Bio-inspired cameras and AI help drivers detect pedestrians and obstacles faster





It's every driver's nightmare: A pedestrian appears out of nowhere in front of a car, giving you just a split second to brake or steer to avoid a disaster. Some cars are equipped with camera systems that can warn drivers and apply emergency braking, but these systems are not yet fast or reliable enough, and would require significant improvements to be used in self-driving cars with no human at the wheel.

Faster detection with less computing power

Now Daniel Gehrig and Davide Scaramuzza from the Department of Informatics at the University of Zurich (UZH) have combined a new bio-inspired camera with AI to create a system that can detect obstacles around a car much faster and with less computing power than current systems. Their research is published this week in the journal Nature.

Most current cameras are frame-based, taking snapshots at regular intervals. Cameras currently used for driving assistance in cars typically take 30 to 50 frames per second and can train artificial neural networks to recognize objects in the images, such as pedestrians, cyclists, or other cars. “But if something happens in the 20 to 30 milliseconds between two snapshots, the camera may not recognize it until it's too late. A solution would be to increase the frame rate, but this would require more data and more computational power to process in real time,” says Daniel Gehrig, first author of the paper.

Combining the advantages of two types of cameras with AI

Event cameras are a more recent innovation based on a different principle: instead of a constant frame rate, they have smart pixels that record information every time they detect fast movement. “This way, they can detect obstacles more quickly, since there are no blind spots between frames. They are also called neuromorphic cameras, because they mimic the way the human eye perceives images,” says Davide Scaramuzza, head of the Robotics and Perception Group. But event cameras also have drawbacks: they can miss slow-moving objects, and their images cannot easily be converted into the kind of data used to train AI algorithms.

Gehrig and Scaramuzza came up with a hybrid system that combines the best of both worlds. The system includes a standard camera that collects 20 images per second, a relatively low frame rate compared to cameras used today. The images are processed by an AI system called a convolutional neural network, which is trained to recognize cars and pedestrians. Data from the event camera is combined with another kind of AI system called an asynchronous graph neural network, which is particularly well-suited to analyze 3D data that changes over time. Detections from the event camera are used to predict and improve the performance of detections made by the standard camera. “The result is a vision detector that can detect objects as fast as a standard camera taking 5,000 images per second, but requires the same bandwidth as a standard camera at 50 frames per second,” says Daniel Gehrig.

100x faster detection with less data

The team tested the system against the best cameras and vision algorithms currently on the automotive market and found that it delivers 100 times faster detection speeds while reducing the amount of data that must be transferred between the camera and the on-board computer and the computing power needed to process the images without affecting accuracy. Importantly, the system can effectively detect cars and pedestrians that enter the field of view between two successive frames of a standard camera, increasing safety for both drivers and traffic participants, which could make a big difference especially at high speeds.

According to the scientists, this method could become even more powerful in future by integrating LiDAR sensors and cameras, such as those used in self-driving cars: “Such hybrid systems could be essential to enable autonomous driving that guarantees safety without a significant increase in data and computing power,” says Davide Scaramuzza.

