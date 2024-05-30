How independent websites are dealing with the demise of Google traffic





Decoder and The Verge have been covering big changes to Google and Google Search in detail, and for good reason: the entire business of the modern web is built around Google.

It's a complete ecosystem: websites get their traffic from Google Search, they're all built to work in Google Chrome, and Google controls the stack of advertising technologies that turn all of this into revenue. It's honestly hard to explain how Google works as a platform, because it's so big, pervasive, and dominant that it's almost invisible.

But think about the relationship between YouTubers and YouTube, or TikTok users and the TikTok algorithm, from another angle and something becomes clear: The entire web is Google's platform, and creators on the web often build their entire businesses on that platform, just like they do on any other platform.

I think of Decoder as a show for people who are building something, and my No. 1 question for people building something on any platform is, “What are you going to do when the rules of that platform change?”

A theory I’ve long held is that Google Zero is self-named with the moment in mind when Google Search will completely stop sending traffic to third-party websites outside of the search engine.

Regular Decoder listeners will have heard me talk about Google Zero a lot over the past year or two. Earlier this month, I asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai directly about it. I also asked major media executives, including Meredith Kopit Levine of The New York Times and Perkins Miller of Fandoms, how it will affect them. No one gave me a good answer, and the media industry still seems to think it will deal with it when the time comes. But for many small businesses, Google Zero is now. It's happening now, and it may feel insurmountable.

Earlier this year, a small site called HouseFresh that specializes in air purifier reviews published a blog post that made it crystal clear what was happening to Google and these small sites. HouseFresh Editor-in-Chief Gisele Navarro titled the post “How Google is Killing Independent Sites Like Us” and she had the evidence. The post exposed a ton of clear data showing what exactly happened to HouseFresh's search traffic and how the big players who are ruthlessly manipulating SEO are profiting at HouseFresh's expense.

I wanted to talk to Gisele about all of this, especially after she published a follow-up article in early May in which she went into even more detail about the shady world of SEO spam and how Google's attempts to fight it devastated her business.

I often joke that The Verge is the last website on Earth, and they have a point: it's harder than ever to get users on the web, which leaves us with one big question: what's next?

People like Gisele, who create the content that Google still collects but no longer actually serves to users, have a plan.

