Google announces $2 billion investment in Malaysia





Google has announced that it will invest up to $2 billion (approximately RM9.42 billion) in Malaysia, marking a major step in the company's efforts in the country's digital transformation. The investment will include the development of the country's first data center, the establishment of a Google Cloud region, and the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) literacy program for students and educators.

The new data center will be located at Sime Darby Property's Elmina Business Park, where Google says the site will not only house its facilities but also showcase its development. The company stressed that the investment is in line with Malaysia's “cloud first policy” and that it is working with the government to promote high cybersecurity standards.

An artist's impression of Google's first data center and Google Cloud region in Elmina Business Park in the Kuala Lumpur metropolitan area, Malaysia (Image: Google)

Beyond infrastructure, Google also aims to introduce its Gemini Academy programme that aims to train over 600 teachers across the country in the use of and benefit from generative AI tools. The initiative is part of the tech giant's broader efforts to equip educators with the skills required to prepare students for an AI-driven future.

Google predicts that the investment will have a significant economic impact, contributing more than US$3.2 billion (about RM15 billion) to Malaysia's GDP and supporting 26,500 jobs by 2030. The company added that the data centre will improve the performance of its services such as Search, Maps and Workspaces, and that the new cloud region will deliver high-performance, low-latency cloud services across a range of sectors.

An aerial view of Elmina Business Park in Greater Kuala Lumpur, the proposed site of Google's first data center and Google Cloud region in Malaysia (Image: Google)

Additionally, Google's AI literacy initiatives include the Gemini Academy and Experience AI programmes. The latter was launched in collaboration with Google DeepMind, Raspberry Pi Foundation and Penang Science Cluster and aims to train educators to teach AI concepts to students aged 11 to 14, with an initial goal of reaching 10,000 students across Malaysia.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Image: Google)

Today's announcement highlights Google's long-term partnership with Malaysia and its support for the country's digital economy. By aligning with national policies such as the MADANI Economic Framework and the New Industry Master Plan 2030, the company aims to drive inclusive growth and support the country's digital competitiveness.

(Source: Google [1] [2])

