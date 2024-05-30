Extron AV Technology Powers Nation's First K-12 Cyber ​​Innovation Center at Canyon Springs High School





Anaheim, CA – Moreno Valley Unified School District in Riverside County, California, recently opened a Cyber ​​Innovation Center at Canyon Springs High School. The center is home to the Cyber ​​Security Pathways program and is the first of its kind in a K-12 public school district to be recognized by the National Cyber ​​Education Initiative. There, students gain knowledge and skills in computer network maintenance and cyber security while earning college credit and CompTIA certification. The late Aaron Barnett, IT Director for Moreno Valley Unified School District, and Donna Woods, MSc.Ed., lead instructor for the center, spearheaded the creation of the academic program and the 7,600 square foot facility. Integral to the center’s classes and esports competitive activities is an extensive audiovisual system with Extron switching, distribution, control, and audio, with a NAV Pro AV over IP at the center of AV signal distribution.

“The AV system creates a high impact and great impression on visitors and participants who are participating in our community outreach programs,” says Donna Woods, MSc.Ed, Career Technical Education Cyber ​​Pathways instructor. Extron worked with instructors while designing the AV system to understand the specific use and application of each course. While Extron customized the AV system, they provided training and support during and after installation. They were exemplary in following up when instructors began using the system to ensure everything was working effectively.

Primary teaching spaces include the eSports Computer Lab, Cyber ​​Classroom, and Cyber ​​Innovation Lab, which serve as classrooms and competition venues for eSports and Cyber ​​Defense Competitions. The center also includes instructional conference rooms and hands-on workstations with server racks and networking equipment. Connecting all the rooms is a NAV Pro AV over IP system, which allows any AV source to be viewed on any display. Supporting this core distribution backbone is a host of Extron switching, distribution, and control equipment, including HDMI switchers, DTP wallplates, ShareLink Pro wireless presentation gateways, DMP audio DSP processors, XPA and NetPA amplifiers, Flat Field and SoundField speakers and subwoofers, IPCP Pro control processors, TouchLink Pro touchpanels, and the Extron Control app. Graduates of the Moreno Valley Cyber ​​Academic Pathway program have gone on to high-paying software security and IT jobs in industry. The success of these students is all the more impressive because Moreno Valley Unified School District qualifies for the U.S. federal Title I education program for low-income students.

