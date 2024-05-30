Navy to step up innovation challenges and hackathons





The Navy's chief technology officer released a memo outlining new plans to enable the department to more broadly adopt and host structured challenge events, like hackathons, that can fast-track capability deployment across the Navy.

This new structured challenge approach to innovation and optimization is part of a broader effort to accelerate and grow existing digital transformation-enabling practices — called agile-centric design concepts — that have already led to small-scale successes across various Navy departments, Defense Department acting CTO Justin Fanelli told DefenseScoop after signing the memorandum May 24, which was made public Thursday.

Generally speaking, a structured challenge or hackathon refers to an intensive, multi-day event that brings together many people and encourages them to collectively and competitively create, design, or improve computer programs or other assets at an accelerated pace.

Fanelli said such efforts are already changing warfare and how militaries “fight” with data and software, by leveraging tools like bounties and social security to drive adaptations to weapons systems and effects, and by bringing together the people needed to build and innovate.

In the new memo, the CTO points out that a Navy command recently “hosted an Innovation Olympics where employees demonstrated how they are innovating and improving every day using Power BI, Power Apps, or Power Automation,” software products developed by Microsoft.

Outside the Pentagon, allies such as Ukraine, adversaries with ties to Russia's Wagner Group, and China are hosting hackathons and cash competitions to accelerate innovation to further their objectives, Fanelli told DefenseScoop.

The new five-page memo outlines the Navy's comprehensive plan for promoting and implementing this “structured challenges approach.”

