



Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep visits an AI company in Shanghai to find out how it's contributing to the larger portrayal of the tech war between the U.S. and China.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

With the US-China tech war on the horizon, we visited a Chinese company targeted by the US that highlights a larger conflict between the two tech economies. Some of iFlytek's offices are in the megacity of Shanghai, and one of its executives greeted us outside the building, right next to a sculpture of two giant white letters that say “AI.”

DUAN DAWEI: Welcome to iFlytek.

INSKEEP: Thank you. Thank you for inviting me. I'm glad to be here.

We shook hands with iFlytek's senior executive, Duan Dawei, and headed inside.

DUAN: This is the exhibition room in our Shanghai office.

INSKEEP: The company is known for its voice recognition technology, which can pick up and translate 60 languages.

DUAN: (Speaking Chinese)

AI-Generated Voice #1: Welcome, friends from the United States.

INSKEEP: We walked around the room, looking at our mobile devices and oversized screens. On one of the screens stood an AI-generated woman in a pink suit, ready to answer my questions.

How is Shanghai's economy doing these days?

AI-generated Voice #2: Shanghai has a diversified and dynamic economy.

INSKEEP: The company dates back to the 1990s. It was founded by two college students. They eventually built speech recognition software that would listen to your voice when you told a smart speaker to play NPR. In 2017, they did a high-profile pitch for creating an AI-generated video of then-President Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AI-GENERATED VOICE #3: (As Donald Trump) Building a better world with artificial intelligence is a great thing.

INSKEEP: First he spoke English, and then he started speaking Chinese.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AI-generated Voice #3: (Speaking Chinese)

INSKEEP: Today the company offers a variety of products. In the iFlytek lobby in Shanghai, I saw a desktop device that can provide personalized lesson plans for school kids and medical consultations to people who live far from a doctor.

Just reading your opinion. Let's create a better world with artificial intelligence.

Duan: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yes.

DUAN: Yes, that's our philosophy: science for good.

INSKEEP: We pulled up chairs near the slogans on the floor and discussed. The U.S. government claims that the company's activities are not entirely benevolent. In 2019, the U.S. placed iFlytek on its Entity List, which names companies, governments, and institutions that are allegedly involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security interests or human rights abuses. iFlytek once advertised a product that could identify and hear a single voice in a crowded room.

The US government has alleged that you collaborated with the Chinese government and that your technology was used for surveillance. Are those allegations true?

Duan: If the US government says so, I think it's best to ask them. Let them provide more information.

INSKEEP: He says his so-called friends in the U.S. made a mistake. iFlytek's presence on the list makes it harder for the company to access advanced U.S. technology unless it gets special permission. Duan argues that it just means the company won't spend money in the U.S., and even frames the listing as a badge of honor that it shares with other Chinese companies.

DUAN: It's standard for the public to check companies, whether this company is a real tech company, no joke.

INSKEEP: So you're a real tech company…

DUAN: Yes, a real technology company.

INSKEEP: …If they're on the Entity List?

Duan: That's right.

INSKEEP: Do you work with law enforcement, police, intelligence agencies? They could certainly use voice recognition software to their advantage.

Duan: No, no.

INSKEEP: None at all?

Duan: No.

INSKEEP: The American people will hear that you have very good voice recognition software. Could it be used to spy on someone?

DUAN: This technology has many different functions, like nuclear weapons. It can be made into a bomb, or it can be used as an energy source.

INSKEEP: What Duan Dawei said here is the essence of this story: technology can be used for good or for bad. Whether or not iFlytek acknowledges working with governments, the technology in some of its advanced products can be used by governments. It's a dual use. To assess what we saw in Shanghai, we went back to the United States and met with Americans who are studying this issue.

Gregory Allen: I'm Gregory C. Allen, director of the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technology at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

INSKEEP: That's a think tank here in Washington.

Allen: IFlytek is a really incredible AI technology company.

INSKEEP: It's a company with a powerful product, and the US government has alleged that its technology has helped it surveil Uighurs in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Allen: iFlytek is one of the key technologies behind the ubiquitous surveillance system that the Chinese government has deployed in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

INSKEEP: Why? Because speech recognition can monitor who's saying what…

Allen: Yes.

INSKEEP: …A room?

ALLEN: The way they do it is, first of all, they record absolutely everything. So if you think your phone might be tapped in Xinjiang, it's safe to assume that it is. And typically, if you were to try to tap every phone in an entire province, you'd think what's the point, because there just aren't enough people to listen in on all these taps. But there's enough AI to listen in on all these calls.

INSKEEP: Phone calls can be transcribed, and the transcripts are easily searchable.

So they ended up on the list. From afar, has being on that list of organizations had any negative impact on their business?

Allen: Yeah, in 2020, iFlytek partnered with MIT, which is the leading university in the United States in many areas of AI research. They saw the high quality stuff that iFlytek was putting out and said they wanted to work with these guys in terms of technical excellence. And then once they were on the Entity List, the U.S. government made the case that what this company was doing was not consistent with our views on universal human rights, and that it was not in the national security interest of the United States for a university like MIT to support a company that works directly with Chinese intelligence.

INSKEEP: The U.S. currently imposes several restrictions on Chinese tech companies, including a broad ban on top-quality computer chips across the country. But there may at least be a way out. iFlytek would still have access to technology from other Chinese companies. The company announced a partnership last year with another company targeted by the U.S.

Allen: iFlytek's CEO announced that the company is now using the latest version of Huawei's AI chip.

INSKEEP: Huawei is a giant company building 5G mobile phone networks. The U.S. has warned that its technology poses a security threat, dealing a serious blow to the company's global operations, but Huawei continues to operate. It develops computer chips and has now partnered with iFlytek to circumvent U.S. pressure.

(SOUNDBITE OF MADVILLAIN AND OTHERS' SONG, “GREAT DAY (FOUR TET REMIX)”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All Rights Reserved. For more information, see our website's Terms of Use and Permissions page at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are produced under rush deadlines by NPR contractors. This text may not be final and may be updated or revised over time. Accuracy and availability may vary. The official record of an NPR program is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/30/nx-s1-4943382/ai-companies-in-china-aim-for-innovation-despite-u-s-restrictions-on-access-to-parts

