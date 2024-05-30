Tulip Innovation Announces Lithium-Ion Technology Licensing Program





Battery manufacturers now have efficient and flexible access to rights under an extensive patent portfolio of more than 5,000 patents, including key IP from two industry pioneers.

Tulip Innovation Kft. today announced the launch of a new licensing program consolidating patents related to lithium-ion battery technology from LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LG Energy Solution) and Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (Panasonic Energy). Tulip's new licensing program is based on a combined portfolio of more than 5,000 LG Energy Solution and Panasonic Energy patents from over 1,500 patent families and is available to all battery manufacturers worldwide. The program represents the largest collection of patents offered for license to date in the battery industry.

LG Energy Solutions and Panasonic Energy are leaders and pioneers in lithium-ion battery technology, with a history of breakthrough innovation spanning more than 20 years and investing heavily in research and development each year. Together, the companies have successfully developed and served as key contributors to many of the world's most widely deployed battery technologies.

Tulip's program offers battery manufacturers a new, efficient and alternative way to access a wide range of patented technologies from LG Energy Solution and Panasonic Energy through a single license. The patent portfolio licensed by Tulip covers a wide range of materials and processes related to cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, separators and electrodes, as well as structures and processes related to cells, modules and packs.

“With standardized contracts, streamlined management and a single point of contact, Tulip offers significant advantages to manufacturers ready to obtain the IP licenses they need to cover their lithium-ion battery business based on LG Energy Solution and Panasonic Energy's patent portfolios,” said Giustino de Sanctis, CEO of Tulip.

Tulip’s involvement as license administrator reflects the confidence shared by both LG Energy Solution and Panasonic Energy in their team of experienced patent licensing professionals.

“The Tulip program is an excellent opportunity for companies involved in lithium-ion battery manufacturing to obtain broad licenses in key technology areas that can serve as the foundation for their business,” said Jay Kim, chief technology officer at LG Energy Solutions. “By providing a fair patent licensing opportunity for latecomers in the industry, Tulip contributes to maintaining a fair and competitive market environment in the battery industry.”

“Creating a level playing field through this program will foster innovation in green technology and contribute to realizing a more sustainable society,” said Shoichiro Watanabe, chief technology officer at Panasonic Energy. “Tulip's unique ability to provide tailored solutions to licensees, their deep understanding of technology and industry standards, as well as simplified reporting and management procedures will greatly benefit all stakeholders involved.”

