Apple plans to overhaul Siri, the AI-powered system that controls individual app functions





(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. is planning to revamp its virtual assistant, Siri, with more advanced artificial intelligence that will let users control individual app functions by voice, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new system will give Siri control over every feature within an app for the first time, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. The change will require revamping Siri's underlying software with large-scale language models, a core technique in generative AI, and will be one of the highlights of Apple's new AI efforts, the people said.

The upgrade is part of the company's larger AI strategy, which will be unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10. Bloomberg reports that Apple is preparing several features, including transcription and summarization of voice memos, quick summaries of websites and notifications, automatic message replies, advanced photo editing, and AI-generated emojis.

As part of the rollout, more basic AI tasks will be handled on the device itself, while more advanced features will be handled by cloud computing.The company has also inked a deal with OpenAI to integrate the startup's chatbots and other technology into its iOS operating system, and is in talks with Google parent Alphabet Inc. to use its Gemini software in the future.Apple's software chief, Craig Federighi, has directed his team to develop as many new AI features as possible for this year's operating system updates.

Siri will be a major focus of the WWDC announcements, with the new system allowing the assistant to control and interact with your iPhone or iPad with more precision, including opening individual documents, moving notes to different folders, sending or deleting emails, opening specific publications in Apple News, emailing web links, and even asking the device for article summaries.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

Currently, Siri is mostly limited to a broader set of commands, such as playing music playlists, searching for information, and controlling smart home appliances. The company also offers developers what it calls app intents, which allow developers to create ways for Siri to utilize individual functions. In 2018, Apple also launched Siri Shortcuts, allowing users to manually create commands for app functions.

The new system goes further, using AI to analyze what people are doing on their devices and automatically enable features that can be controlled by Siri. It will initially be limited to Apple's own apps, but the company plans to support hundreds of different commands.

Read more: Apple needs to evolve to compete in the age of artificial intelligence

Initially, the new Siri will only handle one command at a time, but Apple has plans to let users chain commands together — for example, you could ask Siri to summarize a recorded meeting and text it to a colleague with one request, or you could theoretically ask your iPhone to crop a photo and email it to a friend.

The feature is one of Apple's more complex AI initiatives and isn't expected to be released until next year, according to people familiar with the matter, as part of the next update to iOS 18. The first version of the new operating system is expected to launch in September, around the same time as the next iPhone models.

A key component of the new Push is a system that uses AI to automatically decide whether a feature should be processed on-device or via the cloud.

This has raised questions about privacy: While on-device tasks don't share personal information, the cloud-based approach requires some user data to be transferred to remote servers. This information will be protected by the so-called Secure Enclave in the powerful Apple Mac chips that power the data centers, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Read more: Apple to power AI tools with in-house server chips later this year

Apple will produce intelligence reports outlining how the information is protected and will seek to further assure customers that their data is private, and it will not create customer profiles, a practice it has criticized Google and Meta Platforms for.

With its Siri upgrade, Apple is trying to revitalize a pioneering product that has fallen behind rival services. The company first launched Siri in 2011 and led the way with voice-based interfaces and AI. But Apple was soon eclipsed by Amazon.com Inc.'s Alexa and Google Assistant, and was caught off guard again two years ago when generative AI chatbots emerged.

Now, Apple is hoping that new AI features and Siri enhancements for iPhone, iPad, and Mac will entice users to upgrade their devices. Many of the on-device AI features will only work on the iPhone 15 Pro and later, while Macs and iPads will require at least the M1 chip.

