Grab the third thumb





Latest Prevention and Wellness News

By Dennis Thompson HealthDay Reporter

Thursday, May 30, 2024 (HealthDay News)

A robotic prosthetic hand called a “third thumb” is easier to use and can help people grab and carry more objects, according to a new study.

Hundreds of diverse test subjects at a science fair quickly came to understand the extra thumb and were able to use it to pick up items like pegs and Styrofoam objects, the researchers reported May 29 in the journal Science Robotics.

“Technology is changing our very definition of what it means to be human, with machines becoming increasingly part of our daily lives, and even our minds and bodies,” said Tamar Makin, professor and researcher at the Medical Research Council's Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge.

According to researchers, one emerging technology area is motor augmentation, which involves using wearable devices as robotic body parts to improve human motor function beyond its current limits.

The base of the thumb is placed just below the pinky finger and secured in place with a wrist strap.

The device works by using pressure sensors under the big toes of both feet, the right big toe pulling it over the hand in a gripping motion, and the left big toe pulling firmly upward against the natural digits, the researchers explain.

The device is intended to increase the wearer's range of motion, improve their ability to grasp larger objects and expand the hand's carrying capacity, the researchers said.

They road-tested the Third Thumb during the Royal Society Summer Scientific Expedition 2022, in which 596 people aged between 3 and 96 were fitted with the thumb and performed several manual tasks.

About 98 percent of participants were able to use the third thumb to manipulate objects after wearing it for about a minute, the researchers said.

Subjects were given two one-minute tasks to test how useful their third thumb would be.

Approximately 333 participants completed the task of picking up pegs from a pegboard and placing them in a basket using only their thumbs.

Approximately 246 subjects used their third thumb and the rest of their hand to manipulate or move up to six foam objects of different shapes.

The researchers noted that while men and women's third thumb joints functioned roughly the same, older people showed a decline in performance, and children and teenagers also struggled to use their thumbs.

There was no evidence that people who are considered “dexterous” because they play musical instruments or do jobs that require manual dexterity, for example, use their thumbs better than other people.

These results will help researchers adapt the third thumb to apply it to a larger population of people.

“Given the diversity of our bodies, it's important that the design phase of wearable technology is as inclusive as possible,” says Dani Claude, the researcher who developed Third Thumb at the University of Cambridge.

“It's equally important that these devices are accessible and functional for a wide range of users,” Clode added in a university news release. “Furthermore, they must be easy for people to learn and use right away.”

For more information

Georgia Tech has more information about athletic extensions.

Source: University of Cambridge, news release, May 29, 2024

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Question Medically speaking, what type of pain does the term “muscle pain” refer to? See Answer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicinenet.com/coming_to_grips_with_a_third_thumb/news.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos