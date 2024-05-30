7 exciting Android features announced by Google in latest update





Max Buondono/ZDNET

Google has been rolling out new features for Android ever since I/O earlier this month. We got our first glimpse of Android 15 and the coolest new features it brings to smartphones, as well as the highly praised privacy enhancements that will help make your data more secure. Now, the company is announcing a set of features that will be released much sooner than Android 15.

Android 15 has also been announced, and here are 8 exciting (or useful) features coming to the smartphone.

There are seven new features being added to the Android experience this time around, but the most exciting is the ability to edit text messages. As long as you're using the Google Messages app on your phone (RCS must be turned on), you can long-press on any text you've sent in the last 15 minutes to edit it. Of course, the conversation needs to be with someone who uses RCS, but it's a welcome addition.

Google is also adding new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations so you can make your emoji creations even wilder. One example is combining a disco ball with headphones. Once you've found your new song, you'll want to send it to loads of your friends.

Syncing between Google devices is also being improved in two handy ways. Soon you'll be able to connect your Android tablet or Chromebook directly to your phone's hotspot with the tap of a button, eliminating the need to enter a password every time you connect. It appears to work similarly to Apple's on-device hotspot feature. Plus, when you're in a Google Meet call, you'll be able to use the cast button to seamlessly move between devices.

Plus: 5 useful AI features announced by Google for the Chromebook Plus

The update adds a new Google Home Favorites widget to your home screen, which lets you control your favorite devices, like light switches and thermostats, without having to open the app. Speaking of control, Google is also adding support for digital car keys to select Mini vehicles, with future integration into Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles.

Finally, Google announced new features coming to Wear OS as part of the Android update. You can now control your Google Home smart device using a favorite tile or complication. This means you can turn something on just by raising your wrist and tapping a button. You'll love this feature, it'll make you feel like James Bond. As long as you're in the US or Germany, you can also pay with PayPal through Google Wallet on your smartwatch.

Google says most of these updates will start rolling out today, with Sync and Emoji Kitchen improvements rolling out from June 10, and Digital Car Key enhancements taking effect from mid-June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/7-exciting-android-features-google-just-announced-with-the-latest-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos