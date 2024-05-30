Google Search's elusive search algorithm revealed in leaked documents? SEO experts say yes. Read more





Google confirmed the authenticity of the documents in a statement to the magazine on May 30. “Please be careful not to make inaccurate inferences about search based on out-of-context, out-of-date, or incomplete information. We share extensive information about how search works and the types of factors our system weighs, and we work hard to protect the integrity of our search results from manipulation,” Google spokesperson Davis Thompson said.

Google's search algorithms, in particular, play a major role in determining which websites succeed and which fail. But even as journalists, researchers and SEO experts piece together all the information they can, the details remain a mystery.

Insider Revelation

SEO expert Rand Fishkin wrote in a May 27 article that he had received 2,500 pages of leaked documents from a source who hoped they could counter misleading information Google employees have previously shared about its search algorithm.

Fishkin and fellow SEO expert Mike King analyzed the leaked documents in a blog post titled “Leaked: Anonymous source shared thousands of leaked Google Search API documents with me. All SEOs should see them.”

He said the documents detail Google's search APIs and outline the information available to employees. According to a Verge report, the documents are dense in technical content but easy to understand for developers and SEO professionals.

He said that while the documents don't directly prove that Google uses all the data and signals mentioned for search rankings, they do show what data Google collects from websites and searchers. As SEO expert Mike King pointed out in his leaked article, the information provides indirect clues about Google's priorities.

Key insights from the leak

The leaked documents include details about the types of data Google collects, how it prioritizes certain sites on sensitive topics like elections, how it handles smaller websites, etc. Some details in the documents reportedly contradict public statements made by Google representatives.

“Lyed is a harsh word, but it's the only accurate word that can be used here. I don't necessarily blame Google representatives for trying to protect their proprietary information, but I do take issue with the company's efforts to actively discredit people in marketing, technology and journalism who have published reproducible findings,” King said.

Google has not yet responded to The Verge's request for comment on the documents. Fishkin said Google isn't disputing the legitimacy of the leaks but has asked for changes to the language it uses to describe certain events.

Impact on the SEO industry

Google's secretive algorithms have spawned an entire industry of marketers who meticulously adhere to Google's public guidelines to optimize their websites and boost their rankings, the Verge report said. This has led to widespread criticism that Google search results are cluttered with low-quality content created to meet the guidelines, the report added. In response to such criticism, Google often defends itself by citing the guidelines.

The leaked documents call into question the accuracy of Google's public statements about its search operations. For example, King points out that while Google says it doesn't use Chrome data to rank pages, the documents suggest otherwise. The documents mention Chrome in a section that discusses how websites appear in search.

Another hot topic of debate is the role of EEAT (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Credibility) in rankings. Google claims that EEAT is not a ranking factor, but documents show that Google tracks author data, which suggests it has a bearing on rankings. However, as reported by the Verge, Google maintains that author bylines are for readers and do not influence rankings.

Future outlook

While the leaked documents don't provide conclusive evidence of all of Google's practices, they do offer valuable insight into the company's search algorithms. The ongoing U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Google, which focuses on search, has also led to the release of internal documents, revealing further details about Google's operations.

The lack of transparency about Google's algorithms has led to homogenization of website content as SEO marketers try to decipher Google's hints. In his post, Fishkin criticized publications that uncritically accept Google's statements and urged them to scrutinize the company's claims more closely.

“Historically, some of the search industry's loudest and most prolific publishers have been content to uncritically repeat Google's public statements. They write headlines like, 'Google claims XYZ, but the evidence suggests otherwise.' Do better. If this leak and the Justice Department trial can produce just one change, I hope it's this,” Fishkin said.

Published on: May 30, 2024 2:05 PM IST

