Why Google's introduction of AI into search is a really big deal

Over the past few decades, Google’s search engine has been the most significant force shaping the modern internet, to the point where the company’s name is the literal dictionary definition of how to find anything on the web.

The tech giant recently began implementing some dramatic changes to how search works that could have major implications not just for Google itself, but for the entire online ecosystem.

Starting earlier this month, certain search queries will start to show artificial intelligence-generated answers above the usual list of blue links. These answers, called AI Overviews, use Google's AI model Gemini to scrape information from across the web to provide concise answers without any scrolling or extra clicks.

Source: Google

Like other AI models, Gemini taps into a vast cache of online information to generate responses, or, as the company puts it, “let Google search for you.” So if you type in something like exercises for knee pain, Gemini will use its vast database on the topic to provide a list of stretches and strength training moves, saving you the trouble of clicking through to individual websites.

Google adding AI to search is not unusual. Nearly every major tech company, including Yahoo, has been increasingly incorporating AI into their online experiences in recent months. But the changes to Google Search are even more significant because they are so critical to how we use the internet. More than 90% of the world's search traffic, 8.5 billion searches per day, occur on Google. A large part of the internet's economy depends on capturing attention and clicks through Google Search.

Why is there a debate?

Since its launch in the US, most of the talk about AI Overview has been about the bad results it's been producing. Google Search has suggested adding glue to pizza sauce, eaten rocks for digestive health, and claimed astronauts encountered cats on the moon. This phenomenon, known as hallucinations, is something all AI models struggle with. But many tech experts worry about the impact of the world's most important knowledge engine suddenly being filled with unreliable or potentially dangerous falsehoods.

AI optimists say that Overviews, while imperfect, represents a future in which people can access the information they need more effectively and efficiently than ever before. They argue that the issues with inaccurate information are merely short-term issues, and that accuracy will increase over time as Google finds and corrects its shortcomings, which the company is reportedly actively working on now.

But some of the biggest concerns about Overviews have nothing to do with its accuracy. Some experts worry that if AI-generated summaries appear at the top of search results, people will stop clicking on the links they see, leading to fewer views and ultimately less revenue for sites that rely on search traffic for their business. They worry that Overviews could put online publishers of all kinds, from news services to entertainment and recipe blogs, out of business, leaving no one to create the information AI needs to generate answers.

What's next?

Overviews is currently available in the United States, but Google says it plans to open it up to at least 1 billion users worldwide by the end of the year.

The company also previewed new AI-powered features it plans to add to its search functionality in the near future, including schedule planning, the ability to answer very specific questions, and the ability to search by video instead of words.

Outlook

The Internet economy is in crisis

If AI answer engines work well enough, users won't need to click links — whatever they're looking for will just appear at the top of the search results, potentially undermining the “serve me the story, you'll get the traffic” grand bargain that underpins Google's relationship with the open web. Kevin Roose, The New York Times

The average person will probably like AI

Billions of people probably don't care where the information comes from, as long as it's accurate enough, and would be happy to receive the answer to their complex queries directly on a search results page. Casey Newton, Platformer

Google is no longer interested in informing users

Providing a robust, near-essential web search service is no longer a priority, as it hasn't been for years. Instead, Google is bombarding users with a buggy new gadget that's lacking everything that made Google an empire, a verb, a trusted steward of the information superhighway. Nitish Pahwa, Slate

AI is helping bring Google search back to its original purpose

In some ways, generative AI means a return to the way Google search was before it was infused with product marketing, snippets, sidebars and Wikipedia snippets, all of which have contributed to the decline of Google's product. The AI-powered search described by Google executives sounds less like an oracle and more like a more comfortable version of Google: It brings together related tabs, suggests the most useful links and even nudges you to click. Matteo Wong, The Atlantic

AI may eventually kill all content that needs to survive

By making it harder for humans to contribute to the web's collective pool of knowledge, Google's summary answers could leave its own and others' AI tools with less accurate, less timely and less interesting information. Scott Rosenberg, Axios

Google is rolling out AI to a lot of people who aren't ready for it yet

The feature will expose billions of people who have never used a chatbot before to AI-generated text. AI Overview is designed to save time, but it can lead to unreliable results. Reese Rogers, Wired

People don't know whether to trust information if it's taken out of its original context.

“They don't care about the original source or where it came from. They don't look at the comments or know who the author is. I think that's really important for digital media literacy,” Stuart Geiger, a professor of data science at the University of California, San Diego, told Marketplace.

No matter how much big tech companies push AI, human-made content will ultimately win out.

“Users will quickly come to recognize AI-generated content and find it less interesting and compelling than human-generated content. Like great novelists, journalists have a voice and style that people find interesting, and this will become even more apparent as AI content becomes less interesting,” Rob Meadows, chief technology officer at OpenWeb, told CNET.

