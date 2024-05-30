Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash GA, with support for 1.5 Flash tuning, increased rate limits, and other API updates





Building on the momentum of Google I/O, we're announcing important updates to the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, including:

Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro stable release and billing Increased rate limits for Gemini 1.5 Flash Mobile support and lite mode for Google AI Studio

We're excited to see what you build with these new models and are committed to building a world-class developer experience. You can get started for free with Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro in Google AI Studio.

Gemini 1.5 flash update

Gemini 1.5 Flash was built specifically to be our fastest and most cost-effective model yet for large-scale, high-volume tasks in response to developer feedback looking for lower latency and cost. Today, we are increasing the rate limits of 1.5 Flash to 1,000 requests per minute (RPM) and removing the daily request limit. The rate limits of 1.5 Pro will remain unchanged at this time, but please reach out to us if you need higher limits to scale or have feedback.

Customizing your model can help you reach the performance threshold required to put your AI model into production. To support this, we are also rolling out tuning support in Gemini 1.5 Flash on June 17th. Tuning is supported both in Google AI Studio and directly through the Gemini API. Currently, tuning jobs are free and there is no additional per-token cost for using tuned models. For more information on tuning, see the Gemini API documentation.

Gemini API Billing

In addition to the free tier, starting today, developers can unlock higher API rate limits by enabling a paid account in Google AI Studio.

Setting up billing in Google AI Studio

For more information on pricing for the Gemini 1.5 model, visit ai.google.dev/pricing. If you have any issues setting up billing, let us know on our developer forums. For developers who want to extend it with enterprise-grade capabilities, the same model is available through Vertex AI, our enterprise-ready AI platform.

JSON Schema Mode

Earlier this year, we launched JSON mode in the Gemini API and Google AI Studio to give you more control over your model output. Starting today, you can now specify the JSON schema your model responds with. This enables many new use cases where you need your model to conform to certain output constraints, such as following a predefined structure or outputting only specific text. To learn more about JSON Schema mode, see the Gemini API documentation.

Lite Mode and Mobile Support

To give developers more flexibility in AI Studio, you can now choose your preferred UI mode (light or dark) in the settings panel or use the system default. We also rolled out the first set of mobile enhancements for Google AI Studio, enabling you to quickly test multimodal prompts on the go.

We're always looking to improve your developer experience, so please share your feedback with us on our developer forums. Happy developing!

