Albertans are urged to “think safe” around lakes, rivers and pools as summer approaches





As the weather gets warmer, Albertans are urged to use caution around lakes, rivers, pools and other bodies of water.

Between 2010 and 2023, 605 drownings were reported in Alberta.

According to state data, 202 people have drowned in the past four years, a figure that doesn't include homicides, and 159 of the deaths were deemed accidental.

“When you look at lakes and rivers, most of the time they're calm and they look nice and inviting,” says Jonathan Kusianto, executive director of the Alberta and Northwest Territories Lifesaving Association.

“But there are usually a lot of unseen dangers below the surface.”

According to the Lifesaving Association's latest report, 403 of Alberta's water-related fatalities occurred between 2010 and 2019.

More than half of the drownings occurred between May and September, and 75 percent of the victims were men, according to the report.

“Anecdotally, we're seeing more people enjoying outdoor recreation near rivers and lakes, and we know that drownings are more likely to occur in unsupervised environments,” he said.

The biggest risk factors include not wearing a life jacket, drinking alcohol, being alone and not being a good swimmer.

Drowning deaths in Alberta:

2020: 49 (41 accidents). 2021: 69 (52). 2022: 52 (39). 2023: 32 (27).

(Figures for 2022 and 2023 have yet to be finalized by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.)

Kusianto said he was aware of numerous incidents related to the river last year.

“We advise everyone to avoid swimming in the river. Rivers are unpredictable and conditions can change from day to day, even hour to hour,” he said.

Kusianto said the average number of non-fatal emergency department visits per year is about 158.

He said it was still unclear how early pool closures due to the pandemic affected access to swim lessons.

“We hope that those who weren't able to participate will still have the opportunity to get in the water and learn about safety.”

About 300,000 people take the Lifesaving Association's learn-to-swim program each year, he noted.

A new report from the Life Saving Society found that 75% of drowning deaths are men, and most of these incidents occur in the summer. (Life Saving Society) “Don't let your guard down.”

“At the end of the day, if you're near water you need to think about safety,” said Dr. Louis Hugo Francescutti, an Edmonton emergency physician and professor at the University of Alberta's school of public health.

Besides fatalities, he sees many life-changing water-related injuries in the emergency room.

“Particularly if you have an anoxic brain injury, where the brain doesn't get enough oxygen, and you end up with severe brain damage, that can be quite dangerous,” he explained.

“Or spinal cord injury. If you jump into the water you might not drown, but you could end up with a spinal cord injury, which is obviously very tragic.”

Francescatti said there are several important steps people can take to protect themselves, including knowing how to swim (and teaching their children to do so), wearing a life jacket, avoiding drugs and alcohol and closely supervising children.

“Don't let your guard down. Alcohol and marijuana can make anyone think they're invincible. But when you get to the emergency department, it's usually the emergency department people who are invincible.”

He noted that hotel pools are dangerous because they often do not have lifeguards.

The deaths have occurred in bathtubs, where young children can drown in just one or two inches of water, he said.

“All of these injuries are entirely predictable and entirely preventable.”

