Gresham Diner's iconic mascot has been removed. What's next for the beloved sign? Oregon





Volunteers from the Gresham Historical Society remove an 8-foot-tall sign from the top of Polar King. (Gresham Historical Society)

Driving from Portland to Gresham on Highway 26, the first thing you notice are two eight-foot-tall plywood bear statues atop a small 1950s building, next to a neon light that reads the name of the store, “Polar King.”

But the weathered bears, which have charmed Gresham customers for more than 70 years, have been removed from Polar King and their future remains up in the air.

Founded in 1952, the restaurant has become a local favorite for its nostalgic charm, specialty milkshakes and friendly service, and has been run by Jai Yong Hong since 2016.

About a month ago, Hong hired a contractor to re-roof the building, and after inspecting it, they said the bears were a safety threat and the sign was badly deteriorated and needed to be removed anyway, Hong said in Korean, with his son, Andrew Kim, acting as interpreter.

The bear's absence caught the attention of the Gresham Historical Society.

A Gresham Historical Society volunteer carries the Polar King mascot. (Gresham Historical Society)

Sylvie Andrews, who grew up in Gresham and is now the museum's director, recalled one of her earliest memories of driving past the Polar King sign in the 1990s.

“It touched everyone who lives here,” Andrews said. “Whether you grew up in Gresham in the '50s or grew up here in the '90s, everyone remembers Polar King and has memories. This is one of those quintessential family restaurants that hasn't changed in the last 70 years.”

On May 16, Andrews got a text from board member Ron Siiki, who noticed the beloved bear mascot was missing while driving down Powell Street. Siiki spotted the plywood bear in a pile of wood that had been ripped from the building and, with permission from the restaurant, the historical society decided to bring back the sign.

Volunteers removed the sign from the diner and stored it off-site, so it is no longer visible to the public.

Gresham has undergone a lot of change in the past 70 years, Andrews said — its population has grown from 3,944 in 1960 to 110,685 by 2023 — but the Polar King sign has remained a landmark throughout the city's development.

The city center remains historic Downtown Gresham, with buildings dating back to the early 1900s. Andrews said Gresham originally consisted of just a few businesses around the intersection of Main Avenue. Polar King is about a mile east of historic downtown on Powell Boulevard, a strip that was bustling with drive-ins, diners and theaters in the 1950s.

A 1952 newspaper ad in the Gresham Outlook inviting visitors to come and meet a large bear suggests that the wooden mascot is indeed a bear, but passersby speculate it may be a mouse, and the sign has been up since the restaurant first opened.

A scan of the March 7, 1952, Gresham Outlook newspaper announcing the restaurant's opening. (Gresham Historical Society)

“A lot of people who are still alive remember driving in to the drive-in and getting milkshakes with friends. It was where the young, cool people gathered,” Andrews said.

Gresham's small-town roots remain important to the city's residents, Andrews said.

Mr Andrews said the Gresham, which was here in 1952, is still there underground.

The historical society's collections committee is still discussing how best to preserve the signs, but once questions about the restoration process and funding are resolved, the museum plans to add the signs to its permanent collection, Andrews said.

The museum has a small gallery where the signs can be displayed, and Andrews is also exploring the possibility of putting them on permanent outdoor display.

The decision to remove the sign was a difficult one for Hong, and she knows some customers are upset about it. She hopes people will still be able to see the bear in some capacity after it's restored.

Riya Sharma is a Here is Oregon feature writer. She can be reached at [email protected] or 503-294-5996.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hereisoregon.com/places/2024/05/this-gresham-diners-iconic-mascots-have-been-removed-whats-next-for-the-beloved-signs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos