Cornell Keynote Podcast: Latest Trends in Generative AI Technology





It seems like every day new news about artificial intelligence hits the news. Which stories should grab our attention, and which are just clickbait?

In a new episode of eCornell's Cornell Keynotes podcast, Karan Girotra, Charles H. Dyson Family Professor of Management and professor of Operations, Technology and Innovation at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business and Cornell Tech, discusses AI's current capabilities and shares the most noteworthy updates about the technology.

Some business leaders believe that artificial intelligence will replace human workers in the not-too-distant future. Only time will tell. In the meantime, advances in AI are helping professionals streamline their daily workflows in groundbreaking ways.

“Technically, I think OpenAI is ahead and Google is catching up. Or I might say they're pretty close, probably a few months behind. But Google has one big advantage, which Microsoft also has – Google has distribution power, which means they have access to OpenAI's products and should download ChatGPT if they publish their app soon, which OpenAI claims they will.”

We hear about OpenAI because tech-savvy people and people interested in this space follow the news. They don't have to follow the news to get Google products or Microsoft products to people. Google can integrate all of these technologies into the workflows that Google products already support, which is a huge advantage.”

Karan Girotra

In this episode, Girotra also covers:

Recent announcements from OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google Advances that bring AI closer to the human brain The integration of classification and generation capabilities Improvements to reduce latency in generative AI The distinction between small and large language models AI agents and the task plans they can create Reducing costs as technology improves Ethical concerns and unexpected consequences The impact of science fiction on society's understanding of AI Scalable stupidity and sentient excellence The value of AI as a general-purpose technology in business AI experimentation and endpoints for the enterprise Reducing employee anxiety and fear of AI The structure of change, innovation engines, and intelligent failure

Listen to Episode 35, “AI Today: Latest Trends in Generative AI Technology.”

Visit Simplecast to learn more about this episode, and subscribe to the Cornell Keynotes podcast

Karan Girotra is the author of three online eCornell programs.

Follow Girotra on LinkedIn and X and register to attend his upcoming Cornell keynote in the AI ​​Today series.

