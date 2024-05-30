Google Home adds Favorites widget to Android





Quick access to your smart home devices is coming to Android in the form of a new Google Home favorites widget, allowing you to control devices, actions, and automations directly from your phone's home screen, and to Wear OS with a new favorites tile and complications for accessing your most used devices right from your wrist.

The new Favorites widget lets you see and control your most used devices right on your home screen, without having to open the Google Home app.

Currently, the easiest way to do this is to tap the tile shortcut to the Home app, but this opens the full app. Interactive widgets should be faster overall, allowing you to do things like turn on the lights, lock the door, check the temperature, and more.

The new Google Home Favorites widget makes it easy to control your smart home devices right from your home screen. Image: Google

Like most widgets, the size is adjustable so that, ideally, you'd want to display an entire page of smart home controls (is that just me?) The widget is available to users who sign up for the Google Home app public preview starting today, May 30th.

New Wear OS Favorites tiles and complications bring similar functionality to your wrist. Accessed by swiping left, the tiles give you quick control over up to five devices. Tapping the icons takes you to device controls in the Wear OS Home app, where you can unlock your doors, dim the lights, adjust the thermostat, and more.

Favorite complications and tiles on Wear OS Google Home. Image: Google

This complication can be set to control certain devices like fans or lights directly from the watch face, and tapping on it can also take you straight to the controls in the Home app.

Google Hometile and Complications for Wear OS will begin rolling out today, May 30th, to devices running Wear OS 3 and later.

