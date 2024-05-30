Innovate Saskatchewan awards $210,000 to USasks Opus to support startup development – News





The funding will support the Opus programming stream, which targets different timelines in the entrepreneurial lifecycle to drive startup development.

Idea2Explore (i2Explore) provides year-round opportunities for anyone at USask to explore entrepreneurship through events and meetings with advisors. Innovate2Build (i2Build) runs for 10 months a year as successful applicants into the program attend bi-monthly workshops and mentor and advisor meetings. Impact2Market (i2Market) runs over time and provides targeted mentorship to i2Build alumni by requiring participants to achieve business growth milestones. The Opus Student Ambassador Program is a student-led initiative that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with business acumen and entrepreneurial thinking through engaging campus activities.

The Opus pre-accelerator program focuses on commercializing research-based deep-tech innovations, equipping founders with the skills necessary for startup development and accelerating their progression into other accelerators and incubators such as Co.Labs and Cultivator.

“Opus plays a vital role in Saskatchewan's innovation ecosystem, helping to build the capacity of research-supported entrepreneurs and academic startup founders,” said Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan Minister of Innovation. “This partnership will strengthen the province's innovation network and further strengthen Saskatchewan's economy through the development of innovative new ideas that become successful businesses.”

During its pilot year, Opus supported over a dozen startups by engaging with over 88 stakeholders, including community and business leaders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem service providers.

“The world needs to put innovation into action, and to do that, universities need to disseminate knowledge and build the right partnerships within communities and industries to create change,” said Alix Hayden, director of innovation, mobilization and partnerships. “Through the support of Innovate Saskatchewan, Opus will continue to empower innovators so they continue to have access to the tools, networks, connections and mentorship to transform their discoveries into the solutions the world needs.”

About Opus To be the university the world needs, USask is fostering entrepreneurial spirit and culture by engaging students, faculty, staff and the community through Opus, the university's bold new startup incubator. Designed as a pre-accelerator, Opus provides access to the entrepreneurial training, infrastructure and expert network needed to take USask innovations global and enable aspiring founders to realize their potential. Opus is part of the Innovation, Mobilization and Partnerships unit within the University of Saskatchewan's Vice-Chancellor's Office. www.opus.usask.ca

About Innovation Saskatchewan Innovation Saskatchewan is the Saskatchewan government's lead innovation agency. It is committed to empowering innovators and supporting Saskatchewan's vibrant technology sector and research community, helping to ensure a prosperous future for the province. The agency's robust portfolio of research and technology parks, grant programs and research funding helps accelerate breakthroughs, support technology growth and create a collaborative environment. Innovation Saskatchewan works closely with industry, academia and other stakeholders to provide a strong foundation for the ecosystem to thrive and position Saskatchewan as a global leader in innovation. For more information, visit www.innovationsask.ca.

