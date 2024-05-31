Google Home rolls out Favorites widget for Android and Wear OS tiles





As previously announced, the Google Home app on Android is getting new home screen widgets and Wear OS tiles.

The new Favorites widget displays your smart home devices, automations and actions in a grid on your home screen that can match the existing Favorites tab in the Google Home app or you can create a custom layout.

Tapping on the widget will instantly turn the light on/off, and other tiles within the widget will open the device page directly. Besides controls, you can use it to check the thermometer, sensor temperature, lock status, and more.

The widget can take up the entire home screen with three square tiles per row or shrink to a single row. Square configurations are also available and take advantage of dynamic color themes. There's a refresh button in the top right corner and Google also shows your current home at the top.

First teased last year, the widget is rolling out in Google Home 3.18 for Android users who are enrolled in the public preview program.

Meanwhile, Google Home for Wear OS adds a Favorites tile and complications. The tile shows up to five devices, has a layout similar to Google Contacts, and the ability to “open” an entire app. Due to limited space, only icons without text labels are shown. Google showed off lights, thermostats, automations, smart locks, speakers, and fans. Tapping on one opens the device's page.

The Favorites complication adds similar quick access to devices in your home. It joins the existing complication that acts as a simple app icon for Google Home. The Wear OS app update begins rolling out today.

Learn more about Google Home:

