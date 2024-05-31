



Governor Whitmer Announces New Initiative to Build a More Innovative Michigan

Infrastructure for Innovation, Pitch Competition and Chief Innovation Ecosystem Officer Grow Michigan's Economy and Unleash Michigan's Entrepreneurial Spirit

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI—Governor Gretchen Whitmer today delivered a keynote address at the Mackinac Policy Conference, announcing new initiatives to support the innovators and entrepreneurs building Michigan's future, including a pitch competition to support innovators with capital; two executive actions to open up testing equipment, facilities and infrastructure to entrepreneurs; and new MEDC team members to foster a culture of innovation.

“Michigan innovators drive our state forward, solve problems, push boundaries and bring new ideas, people, jobs and prosperity to Michigan communities,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We need to support them, and I'm announcing three new actions to invest in culture, capital and creativity, grow Michigan's economy and unleash the innovative spirit that resides in every Michigan community. Michigan is redefining our story and showing the world that we have what it takes to build the future. Let's continue to work together to strengthen our innovation ecosystem and make our state the best place to bring your ideas to life.”

“Michigan has always been a state of world-changing creators,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “I'm an entrepreneur myself, and I know how important it is to support people with ideas that grow our economy, move Michigan forward, and build on our state's rich history of innovation. PitchMI, Infrastructure for Innovation, and the Chief Innovation Ecosystem Officer will inject capital into fast-growing startups, ensure innovators feel represented and respected, and lower the barriers to new enterprise, wealth, and new jobs. Governor Whitmer and I will continue to work with everyone to make Michigan the best place to bring your ideas to life.”

“As we work to grow Michigan's economy through our 'Make It in Michigan' economic development strategy, we know that fostering a culture of innovation in our state is key to our success,” said MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr. “Team Michigan remains steadfast in our commitment to think creatively, work collaboratively and support efforts to help everyone 'Make It in Michigan,' and we thank Governor Whitmer for her continued leadership.”

“As our economy grows, we need investments in entrepreneurship to help our state thrive,” said Wafa Dinalo, executive director of the New Economy Initiative. “The Governor's initiative will help entrepreneurs, especially in underserved and under-resourced areas, reach their goals.”

“We are pleased to see the Governor focus on the critical infrastructure we need to accelerate Michigan's entrepreneurial spirit, particularly plans to leverage our vast physical and intellectual assets that have the potential to make a meaningful difference to the next generation of startups,” said Chris Lidzik, CEO of Renaissance Venture Capital.

“Startups choosing to launch their operations in Michigan will benefit from the Governor's announcement today,” said Remora co-founder and CEO Paul Gross. “Until now, it has often been too costly or impossible for Remora to obtain the equipment, facilities and other resources it needs to develop its mobile carbon capture technology. We're pleased to see Michigan lower the barrier to launch by leveraging all of the state's assets, and we believe this will empower even more people to start great companies in Michigan.”

“At the end of the day, innovation is driven by talent,” said Northern Michigan University President Brock Tessman. “At NMU, we launched the Work Scholars program to connect talented students to the local innovation ecosystem and enable more entrepreneurs to build successful lives, families and careers in the Upper Peninsula.”

The Whitmer Administration has made historic investments to reduce costs, support our skilled workforce, repair our infrastructure, and make Michigan a great place to raise a family. These investments build on Michigan's rich tradition of innovation, including the most engineers per capita, the fifth largest advanced manufacturing workforce in the country, and an unmatched university research and development base. Cultivating a long-term innovation ecosystem requires the three Cs: culture, capital, and creativity. Entrepreneurs need all three to succeed.

Chief Innovation Ecosystem Officer

Ben Marchionna will be Michigan's first Chief Innovation Ecosystem Officer. He will help build the innovation community and make Michigan a place where innovators and entrepreneurs can be seen, heard and collaborate to move forward.

Ben is a dynamic leader at the intersection of innovation, technology, engineering, and innovators and government. He comes from Electra.aero, where he served as Director of Technology and Innovation; was also Vice President of Global Operations at SkySpecs, a company focused on robotics and AI asset management products for the clean energy industry; and is a graduate of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works' Engineering Leadership Development Program, where he worked on a variety of innovative aircraft designs. Governor Whitmer appointed Ben to the Michigan Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force.

“We are excited to bring together Michigan's vibrant innovation community to help build an even more vibrant ecosystem in our great state. We know that entrepreneurship and innovation are key to growing Michigan's economy, creating jobs across the state, and building a future of shared prosperity for all Michiganders,” said MEDC Chief Innovation Ecosystem Officer Ben Marchionna.

Pitch MI

PitchMI is a Shark Tank-style statewide competition to help innovators solve problems and address the biggest issues facing Michigan. The state will partner with leading organizations to host an open competition, solicit pitches and invest in the most innovative startups, who will then receive funding to bring their bold ideas to life. The first PitchMI competition will award $100,000 to identify innovative solutions that transform how Michiganders get from point A to point B safely, cheaply and efficiently. PitchMI is the state's initiative to inspire entrepreneurial problem solving, connect innovators with capital, and create a ripple effect to further accelerate innovation.

Infrastructure for innovation

State and local governments, universities, civic organizations and the military have the cutting-edge equipment, facilities, tools and expertise entrepreneurs need to develop new products and solve problems, but too often don't have access to it. That's why Governor Whitmer is opening up our Infrastructure for Innovation here in Michigan.

She signed an executive order directing state agencies to catalog technology, equipment and facilities across the state and work with owners to make them available to innovators who need them. The state also signed a memorandum of understanding with the military and the Department of Veterans Affairs to work with the military to make critical infrastructure available to entrepreneurs so they can test their ideas. This will be the first of many memorandums of understanding with agencies set to help innovators.

Michigan will be the first state in the nation to accomplish this and the only state to take an aggressive, strategic approach to opening up its physical infrastructure to innovators.

“Michigan is a premier location for innovators to design and implement solutions that benefit our national security and military and veterans' affairs,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard and director of Michigan Military and Veterans Affairs. “As Michigan's largest military base and a community-based organization, the Michigan National Guard's success relies on the support of the local community. We are fortunate that elected leaders continue to prioritize economic development in our communities, and through this new agreement, we look forward to working with our industry partners to expand Michigan's accomplishments and strengthen our connections to the community.”

To view Executive Order 2024-2, click here.

Michigan's economic growth

Governor Whitmer is committed to lowering costs, creating jobs, and bringing supply chains back home from overseas so more Michigan individuals, families, and small businesses can “succeed” here in Michigan. In 2021, the Governor has brought powerful economic development tools to our toolbox across party lines, helping to secure transformative projects that will create thousands of high-tech jobs building the future of automotive, semiconductors, and clean energy across Michigan. Since 2019, Michigan has announced projects that will create a total of more than 38,000 high-paying automotive jobs and is home to the #1 emerging startup ecosystem and the “next Silicon Valley” of mobility innovation. Governor Whitmer will continue to work to make Michigan the best place to innovate, grow business, and build the future.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/news/press-releases/2024/05/30/gov-whitmer-announces-new-actions-to-build-a-more-innovative-michigan

