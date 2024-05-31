Google Pixel 8a Review – GSMArena.com Test





introduction

The Google Pixel 8a is available now in many markets, including the official Google Store and third-party retailers. It looks very similar to the OG Pixel 8, has a streamlined feature set, and is a bit cheaper. But is it worth buying? Let's find out.

The Google Pixel 8a is the latest addition to the Pixel “a” series, which many consider to represent “affordable” and the logic makes sense: the design is simplified, the camera is simpler, the connectivity feels less premium and finally, it's cheaper than the Pixel 8, though not by a huge margin.

The Pixel 8a has a similar design, but with the older Gorilla Glass 3 front glass and an all-plastic back, including the camera housing. It's IP67 rated for dust and water resistance and comes in the familiar Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe colors.

The Pixel 8a sports a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED screen with an enhanced 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8, and comes with the same memory configuration of 8GB RAM + 128GB UFS storage.

Of course, when you think of a Pixel, the camera comes to mind, and it's one of the most talked about aspects of the Pixel 8a. Like the Pixel 8, it has a dual camera setup, but the sensors are a 64MP OIS main and a 13MP FF ultra-wide. The front camera is also 13MP and has the same ultra-wide lens as the Pixel 8.

Finally, the Pixel 8a is equipped with a 4,492mAh battery that supports fast wired charging up to around 30W and wireless charging up to 7.5W.

Google Pixel 8a specs at a glance: Body: 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm, 188 g, glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), aluminum frame, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m, 30 min). Display: 6.10″ OLED, HDR, 120Hz, 2000 nits (peak), 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 430ppi, always-on display. Chipset: Google Tensor G3 (4 nm): Nona-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 & 4×2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.15 GHz Cortex-A510); Immortalis-G715s MC10. Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1. OS/Software: Android 14. Rear Camera: Wide (Main): 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm, 1/1.73″, 0.8m, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS. Ultra Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 120, 1.12m. Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (Ultra Wide), 1.12m. Video Capture: Rear Camera: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, OIS. Front Camera: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps. Battery: 4492mAh, 18W wired, PD3.0, 7.5W wireless. Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi region, BT 5.3, NFC. Other features: Fingerprint reader (under-display, optical), stereo speakers.

The Google Pixel 8a appears to be one of the few solid compact flagships on the market that also costs under $/€1,000, although 18W slow wired charging is noticeably absent from the specs sheet.

Unboxing the Pixel 8a

Google was one of the first manufacturers to limit the contents of its retail boxes, with the Pixel 8a's packaging including a USB-C cable and a USB-A-to-C adapter.

That's it. That said, this is two more accessories than Sony includes in the Xperia retail box, so I guess I shouldn't complain.

