Schumer: FEDERAL TECH HUB AWARDS CO…





Schumer created the Tech Hub program at CHIPS & Science Law with upstate New York in mind, working hard to secure the designation for the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse area, putting them in an elite group of just 31 companies out of hundreds that applied. Schumer said the first major funding awards could come as soon as next month.

Schumer met privately with Secretary of Commerce Raimondo to deliver final proposals on how Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse can stay ahead of the competition, already attracting new chip supply chain companies and further investing to maximize the success of major projects like Micron, train our workforce and accelerate research and development.

Schumer: The path to America's semiconductor future runs through upstate New York

After years of pushing for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region to earn the prestigious Federal Tech Hub designation to bolster America's semiconductor industry, and with the first major federal grants expected to be awarded from the program as early as next month, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met privately with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Raimondo today in a final effort to get funding to upstate New York through the Tech Hub Phase 2 Implementation Grant Competition.

The Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse region is propelling upstate New York into a global hub for the semiconductor industry, and funding the Tech Hub is key to unlocking the region's full potential and bringing this industry back home. “That's why I met personally with Secretary Raimondo to explain why this funding, with grant funding expected to be available soon, is critical to strengthening our state's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem,” said Senator Schumer. Thanks to legislation I passed, such as CHIPS and the SCIENCE Act, upstate New York has seen record amounts of federal and private investment in recent months, and now is the time for the federal government to do everything in its power to capitalize on that momentum. That means investing in workforce training, attracting new supply chain companies, and facilitating the next frontier in discovery for this cutting-edge technology. Now that we're in the final stretch, I'm putting my foot on the gas to make Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the broader upstate New York region America's Semiconductor Superhighway.

At the conference, Schumer argued that following his announcement last month with President Biden of a massive $6.1 billion CHIPS investment to move forward with Micron’s historic mega-fab project in Syracuse, now is the time to double down on federal support to make this project and other microchip projects across upstate New York a success, and that’s exactly what the Phase II Implementation Grant will do. With significant investments from Micron, Globalfoundries, Wolfspeed and others, supply chain companies from around the world, including a Japanese supplier company that Schumer met with recently to pitch to New York, are looking to invest in upstate New York to support these massive new fab projects. The Tech Hub Implementation Fund will be crucial in attracting these supplier companies to the U.S. and upstate New York, and will also help build the training of the workers needed to fill the tens of thousands of new jobs that will be created to make these projects a success.

In March, Schumer launched efforts to make the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse-NY SMART I-Corridor project (which also includes Ithaca and supports the broader semiconductor ecosystem in upstate New York) one of the program's first implementation award recipients to garner up to $54 million in federal funding for the development of upstate New York's semiconductor cluster. Schumer said the Tech Hub implementation funding will help maximize the existing success of U.S. semiconductor facilities and related supply chain companies in the region by directly addressing the growth challenges facing the region over the next decade through enhanced workforce development initiatives, further strengthening the supply chain, driving innovation in semiconductor research and development and manufacturing, and filling other gaps in the existing semiconductor ecosystem infrastructure.

In addition to the tech hub designation, Schumer said New York State is making great strides every day in growing the semiconductor industry throughout the state, strengthening the region's vibrant chip hub. Last week, Kerry Group-owned Irish manufacturer Niagara Falls Specialty Chemicals announced it would invest $50 million in its Niagara Falls facility to strengthen New York State's semiconductor manufacturing supply chain and create dozens of new high-paying jobs. In his meeting with the Secretary, Schumer also noted this exciting new investment and that Niagara Falls is seeking federal CHIPS investment to make this project a success. Last November, Schumer announced that TTM Technologies, a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, plans to invest up to $130 million to build a greenfield, high-tech manufacturing facility in the town of DeWitt in Onondaga County, creating an estimated 400 high-paying jobs, and the company cited the tech hub designation as a reason for wanting to locate in upstate New York. Schumer said the region's semiconductor industry is booming and this funding is a critical next step in building upstate New York as a global semiconductor leader and attracting more such investment.

With upstate New York in mind, Schumer developed the Tech Hub Program at CHIPS & Science Law, fought to secure the necessary funding in the FY2023 omnibus spending bill to launch this first Tech Hub Competition, and last year pushed hard to secure Tech Hub designations for Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Ithaca through the first phase of the Tech Hub Competition. This multi-regional consortium was one of only 31 proposals selected for Tech Hub designation out of hundreds of applications and now has the opportunity to compete for funding in the second phase. The application was led by three appointed coordinators, one from each region: Buffalo Niagara Partnership in Buffalo, ROC2025 in Rochester, and CenterState CEO in Syracuse. The NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub proposal is currently competing for the next phase of the Tech Hub Program, which will invest tens of millions of dollars from CHIPS & Science law into select designated hubs.

Schumer said the implementation funds requested by the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub will be dedicated to specific component projects that aim to solve growth challenges facing the region over the next decade. The component project efforts will be led by the University at Buffalo (UB), Monroe Community College, Syracuse University and Empire State Development's Science, Technology and Innovation Division (NYSTAR), which will work together across the region to strengthen workforce development initiatives, help attract supply chain companies, build a collaborative ecosystem for the commercialization of semiconductor research and development, and seed early-stage manufacturing innovation. The implementation phase of the program will enable the region to expand its existing semiconductor ecosystem to develop and shape the future of semiconductor technology in upstate New York.

In an announcement expected in the coming weeks, Schumer will do everything in his power to ensure that these dollars get to upstate New York and revitalize the region's semiconductor industry.

A copy of Schumers’ letter of support to Commerce Secretary Raimondo can be found here.

The senator first proposed a Tech Hub Program several years ago as part of the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act, with an eye on upstate New York, aimed at attracting key industries from overseas to regions with great potential to lead in manufacturing and innovation, and was ultimately able to create the Regional Tech Hub Competition in the last CHIPS & Science Act, which included a $10 billion authorization for the Tech Hub Program, meaning designated tech hubs would be able to compete for significantly more investments based on future funding availability.

As a result of Schumers’ relentless advocacy, tens of billions of dollars in investment proposals have come from the semiconductor industry, fueled by his “Chips & Science Act.” In the Syracuse region alone, Micron has announced historic investment plans of over $100 billion to build a cutting-edge memory fab, expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs. In Western New York, Edwards Vacuum will invest more than $300 million to build a U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility that will create 600 jobs to supply the semiconductor industry. With Schumers’ direct support, the City of Buffalo has already received $25 million through the American Rescue Plan’s “Build Back Better Challenge” for its burgeoning high-tech industry, laying the groundwork for the Tech Hub designation it has now secured and the Tech Hub Implementation Grants this proposal focuses on. In the Rochester region, Corning, which makes glass essential to the microchip industry, has already invested $139 million in Monroe County, creating more than 270 new, well-paying jobs in the Finger Lakes region. Additionally, as advocated by Mr. Schumers, Menlo Microsystems will invest $50 million and create more than 100 new, high paying jobs in Tompkins County to develop next-generation switch technology that is a critical component of the microelectronics industry and supports the growth of the domestic semiconductor industry throughout upstate New York.

###

