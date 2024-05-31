The company is repeating the mistakes of Elizabeth Holmes.





New artificial intelligence features announced by Google just a few weeks ago are finally starting to make inroads into the mainstream, though not in the way Google would have liked.

As you may know from recent reports and chatter (or maybe you've experienced it yourself), the automatically generated AI summaries that currently top many Google search results provide answers that are so good that it would be true, but not exactly fair, to tell you they're wrong. Instead, try something unrealistic, ridiculous, and potentially dangerous. Since their introduction, AI summaries have told users to smoke cigarettes while pregnant, add glue to homemade pizza, sprinkle used antifreeze on their lawns, boil mint to cure appendicitis, and more.

Addressing the erroneous answers for both simple and jokey queries, Google appears to be addressing each incident one by one and adjusting the relevant summary accordingly. Still, the broken answers appearing at the top of Google may have a ripple effect on other features of the search engine, such as the automated calculator. One US-based user posted a screenshot to X after discovering that Google's technology couldn't even scan that the unit cm represents centimeters, reading the unit as meters. Search engine optimization expert Lily Ray claims to have independently verified the discovery.

That's really terrible.

Now does Google not even know that cm = centimeters?

And the wrong answer automatically appears on the calculator? Gross.

(Reproduced) https://t.co/DgOcfCp2QF

— Lily Ray (@lilyraynyc) May 27, 2024

The mass rollout of AI Overview has prompted users and analysts to share even more buggy Google findings. The underlying Gemini bot appears to generate answers first and then look for citations. This process appears to result in a lot of old, spammy, and broken links appearing as supplemental information to those answers. That said, Google, which still captures a ton of digital ad dollars despite having recently lost some of its market share, wants to inject more ads into Overview, some of which may be AI-driven.

Meanwhile, the very appearance of AI Overview has begun to redirect traffic from more reliable sources that typically appear in Google. Contrary to what CEO Sundar Pichai said, SEO experts have found that links featured in Overview don't significantly boost click-through rates due to their placement. (This factor, along with misinformation, are just some of the reasons why many major news organizations, including Slate, have stopped appearing in AI Overview. A Google spokesperson said that such analysis isn't a reliable and comprehensive way to evaluate traffic from Google Search.)

Reyes' research found that this month saw an overall drop in traffic to publishers from Google search results and a big increase in visibility for posts on Reddit — the source of the infamous advice about putting glue on pizza, and which has a multimillion-dollar deal with Google to boost its recommendations. (A Google spokesperson said, “This is not a comprehensive or representative study of traffic to news publishers from Google Search.”)

Over the past few weeks, many sites, including many popular news and publishing websites, have seen their rankings drop significantly.

I also checked Reddit's trajectory daily, expecting it to drop at some point, but it unexpectedly spiked again.

See pic.twitter.com/ipH9BDfjz9 for context.

— Lily Ray (@lilyraynyc) May 29, 2024

Google was probably aware of all the problems before putting AI Overviews on primetime. Pichai called chatbot hallucinations (i.e., a tendency to make up stories) an inherent feature, and even acknowledged that such tools, engines, and datasets aren't always the best approach to getting to the facts. Pichai told the Verge that he thinks Google Search data and features will solve this. This seems suspicious, given that Google's algorithms may be obscuring the search visibility of various credible news sources and even intentionally burning out smaller sites, as SEO expert Mike King pointed out in his recent investigation of leaked Google search documents. (A Google spokesperson said this is completely false, and insisted that people be careful not to make inaccurate assumptions about search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information.)

More importantly, Google’s errant AI has been in the public eye for some time. In 2018, Google demoed voice assistant technology that was purportedly capable of making and answering calls in real time, but Axios found that the demo may have actually used pre-recorded conversations rather than live ones (Google declined to comment at the time). Google’s pre-Gemini chatbot, Bard, went live in February 2023 and gave incorrect answers, briefly causing the company’s stock to fall. Later that year, it was revealed that the company’s impressive video showcasing Gemini’s multimodal AI had been edited after the fact to make its reasoning capabilities appear faster than they actually were (catalyzing the subsequent stock price drop). And just a few weeks ago, at the company’s annual developer conference, Gemini was shown not only generating but also highlighting incorrect suggestions for repairing a film camera.

In fairness, for Google, which has been working on AI development for years, the rapid adoption and promotion of these tools is likely the company's way of keeping up with the times with its ChatGPTa chatbot, which, incidentally, still generates a fair number of incorrect answers on a range of topics. That's not to say other companies chasing investor-appeasing AI trends haven't made some laughable mistakes or faked their most impressive demos.

Amazon's AI-powered, human-free Just Walk Out grocery store concept unveiled last month actually had a bunch of humans working behind the scenes to monitor and program the shopping experience. AI-powered, human-free drive-thrus used by chains like Checkers and Carls Jr. have had similar results, as have the self-driving Cruise cars, which require remote human intervention every few miles. ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, is not immune to this, either, hiring a bunch of humans to clean up and polish the animated visual landscape that's allegedly churned out by instructions to the company's yet-to-be-released Sora image and film generator.

All of this constitutes just another hidden layer of labor on top of the human work outsourced to countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, and India, where workers are underpaid or forced into modern-day slavery to provide constant feedback to AI bots or label horrifying images and videos for content moderation purposes, not to mention the vast amounts of human data centers, chip manufacturers, and energy generators that power all of this equipment.

Megan Ward What Mark Zuckerberg can learn from horny 19th century telegraphers Read more

In summary, after years of teasing, disproven claims, staged demos, refusals to provide further transparency, and the use of non-human brands while actually employing many humans in many different (and harmful) ways, these AI creations are still bad. They make up all sorts of things, plagiarize from training sources, and continue to provide information, advice, news, and facts that are false, meaningless, and potentially dangerous to your health, your political system, people trying to do simple math, and people trying to rack their brains to figure out where the turn signal oil is in their car.

Does anybody in tech history remember Elizabeth Holmes, who faked numerous demos and made outrageous claims for her company, Theranos, to sell completely impossible innovations?

Google is in the Elizabeth Holmes era. This hugely popular technology was a near-total failure. It's now ubiquitous. There are serious flaws in how we think about disease, and the solutions are right in front of us. Sam Altman is showing us who he really is.

Holmes is now in prison, but the scandal is still fresh in the public memory. In retrospect, the telltale signs should have been so obvious, right? She had no medical experts on the board of directors of her biotech startup, Theranos; she promoted outlandish scientific claims unsupported by any authority and refused to explain the validity of those claims; she formed partnerships with huge (and actually trusted) institutions like Walgreens without verifying the safety of her products; she instilled a deep and coercive culture of secrecy among her employees, and forced them to sign heavy-handed contracts to that effect; she won the unwitting support of celebrities and powerful people like Vice President Joe Biden, who were unwillingly supported by awe alone; and she always kept whatever actually powered her system and creations hidden until a persistent reporter sought it out for herself.

It's been almost a decade since Holmes was finally exposed. But it's clear that the crowd of tech observers and analysts who took her at her word are also willing to give full credit to the people behind these error-ridden, buggy, behind-the-scenes AI bots. The developers of these bots promise to change everything and everyone. Of course, unlike Theranos, companies like OpenAI are making products for the public that actually work and can do great things. But trying to force this stuff everywhere, entrusting it with tasks it may not be ready for, making it accessible despite a history of not-so-glaring failures and mistakes, seems to borrow from Theranos again. We haven't learned anything. And the masterminds behind chatbots that don't actually tell us anything might actually want that to happen.

