State teams up with Google to provide free AI training to Oklahomans • Oklahoma Voice





Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that artificial intelligence training will be important to the future of the state's workforce and announced the state will partner with Google to offer 10 hours of free training to residents.

Stitt said one of his biggest priorities is preparing the workforce for the future, and providing free access to AI training to more than 10,000 Oklahomans will help with that.

He said the Google AI Essentials course will teach foundational skills, best practices and responsible use at a time when artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role in specialized fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, education and agriculture.

“This is a pathway for Oklahomans to get into the jobs of the future,” Stitt said of the course.

He said the training could also help prepare marginalized workers who are struggling to adapt to the changing technologies needed to succeed in the modern workforce.

“Technology is changing every aspect of our lives right now, and our workforce needs to adapt to these changes,” he said. “This partnership with Google will help Oklahoma not just keep up, but lead the way.”

He said AI will help reduce the size of state government, make it more efficient, make employees' jobs easier and serve more Oklahomans.

The implementation opportunities are truly endless, Stitt said.

Google operates one of its largest data centers in Pryor, and the company has invested about $4.8 billion in the state, he said.

Oklahoma Chief Operating Officer John Suter said the course can be completed in under 10 hours and gives participants practical, hands-on experience using AI to complete work assignments, videos, readings and interactive exercises.

This will give many Oklahomans useful skills in emerging technologies, he said.

To apply for the course, visit https://oklahoma.gov/omes/learnai.html.

