Wayne, Oakland and Macomb pledge to expand Project DIAMOnD, urge expansion of infrastructure for innovation statewide





Each county will expand Automation Alley's unprecedented network of 3D printers, fulfilling the Governor's vision to create an “infrastructure for innovation” that businesses need to reduce costs and increase productivity.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI—Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer brought together leaders from Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties to announce a commitment to expand Automation Alley's Project DIAMOnD, a shared network of 3D printers that small manufacturers in the three counties can use to reduce costs and grow their businesses, with the goal of eventually expanding statewide. The announcement is part of the Governor's vision to build an “infrastructure for innovation” – shared technology and resources that entrepreneurs and businesses can use to grow in Michigan.

“Today's commitment to expand Automation Alley's Project DIAMOnD with Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties will help grow our economy, reduce costs for small businesses, and build the 'infrastructure for innovation' we need to lead in the future,” said Governor Whitmer. “Now we can build on this momentum and expand this 3D printer network across the state. This year's Mackinac Policy Conference is focused on unleashing Michigan innovation to solve some of the biggest problems we face and grow cutting-edge industries that will help us lead in the future, while recruiting and retaining top talent for Michigan. We will continue to bring together public and private sector partners to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses compete on a global scale. Let's get it done.”

“Project DIAMOnD was born out of frustration with supply chain issues and reliance on overseas manufacturing during the dark days of COVID,” said Oakland County Mayor Dave Coulter. “This project will provide Oakland County businesses with access to 3D printing technology and training, significantly reducing production time and costs while keeping manufacturing in Michigan. After an initial investment of $25 million over two phases, we are thrilled that Macomb, Wayne and the state of Michigan have joined the program and are committed to it as a regional and statewide priority and an opportunity for global competitiveness.”

“We are pleased to partner with all stakeholders on this critically important effort, Project DIAMOnD, an innovative initiative that will make 3D printing technology more accessible to Wayne County's more than 300 manufacturing companies,” said Wayne County Mayor Warren C. Evans. “Southeast Michigan has long led the nation in manufacturing and automation, and in Wayne County we are committed to keeping it that way. Making new technologies more accessible is an important step in continuing our state's history of innovation. We look forward to working with the state and neighboring counties to build on the region's success and make southeast Michigan a popular destination where people live, work and do business.”

“The foundation and future of economic advantage in southeast Michigan lies in advanced manufacturing,” said Macomb County Mayor Mark Hackel. “With our world-class facilities and unmatched talent, Macomb County is better able to take products from concept to consumer than anywhere else. Expanding Project DIAMOnD across the state strengthens our network of innovators with cutting-edge tools and digital systems to ensure we continue to be a leader in this field.”

“Project DIAMOnD represents the future of manufacturing. Through cutting-edge 3D printing technology, comprehensive training and access to a vast network of industry leaders, Project DIAMOnD will help small and mid-sized manufacturers accelerate their digital transformation,” said Tom Kelly, executive director and CEO of Automation Alley. “With the support of Oakland County and collaboration from the state, Macomb County and Wayne County, we are planting the flag and building the world's largest additive manufacturing ecosystem right here in Michigan.”

Expanding the DIAOnD project

Project DIAMOnD (Distributed, Independent, Agile Manufacturing on Demand) is a unique partnership forged by Automation Alley and launched in 2020 with federal funding thanks to the pioneering leadership of Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

Now, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have committed to expanding this network with federal funding from President Biden's American Rescue Plan. This expansion will give over 9,100 small manufacturers in the three counties access to a network of 3D printers that hundreds of local businesses are already using to reduce costs, improve production efficiencies and grow their businesses. The ultimate goal is to expand statewide, allowing small manufacturers across Michigan (all 83 counties) access to this network, which would make Michigan a model for the nation.

Building infrastructure for innovation

Today's expansion is part of Governor Whitmer's commitment to building the “infrastructure for innovation” needed for entrepreneurs, manufacturers and small businesses to expand in Michigan, including enhanced access to specialized equipment and technology like 3D printers that are available to many businesses but not to most.

By fostering connections like Project DIAMOnD, Michigan can continue to work with public and private sector partners to provide more tools and resources – infrastructure for innovation – to budding entrepreneurs and business owners. Bold, unprecedented efforts like these are also tools to attract and retain talent, helping Michigan compete to lure top talent from around the country and the world back to its home state.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the marketing arm of the State of Michigan and the leading advocate for business development, job awareness and community development focused on growing Michigan's economy. To learn more about MEDC and our work, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, start your journey at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

