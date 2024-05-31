Elite guests including Google DeepMind, Microsoft AI, Anthropic and more





Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, spoke at Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecommunications industry's largest annual conference, held in Barcelona on February 26, 2024.

The CEOs of artificial intelligence giants Google DeepMind, Microsoft AI, Anthropik and Mistral AI are among the top business and political leaders attending the secretive conference, which begins on Thursday in Madrid, Spain.

AI will again be at the heart of discussions at the annual Bilderberg conference, having leapt onto the agenda last year following the rapid rise of the fast-growing technology.

In addition to technology industry leaders, the event will feature corporate executives such as Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Shell CEO Wael Sawan and investor Peter Thiel, and discussions will cover a wide range of topics including trade, finance and biology.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are also among the politicians attending the geopolitical discussions, which will also include China and Russia.

About 130 people, including current and former prime ministers, are due to attend the 70th annual closed-door conference, which this year runs from Thursday to Sunday in the Spanish capital.

The Bilderberg meetings are shrouded in mystery, with secret discussions taking place behind closed doors and, in accordance with Chatham House rules, speakers' identities and affiliations must not be revealed or reported in the media.

Organizers say the event's private nature is intended to foster “informal discussion of important issues,” but its secrecy has sparked conspiracy theories similar to those leveled against high-level meetings such as the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and critics have accused attendees of exerting undue influence on society.

What's on the agenda for 2024?

The main topics to be discussed at this year's conference were announced by organizers on Thursday, offering an insight into what are considered the most pressing issues on the international agenda.

The current state of AIAI SafetyThe evolution of biologyThe future of climate warsGeopolitical situationEuropean economic challengesEuropean economic challengesUS political situationU.S. Ukraine and the worldMiddle eastChinaRussia

The conference came as AI has made even more rapid advances over the past year, with the launch of several new large-scale language models (LLMs) and raising questions about the impact on privacy, the workforce and wider society.

Meanwhile, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as rising tensions between the United States and China, continue to dominate international discussions.

What is Bilderberg?

The Bilderberg Conference, now in its 70th year, was founded in 1954 to “foster dialogue” between Europe and North America.

Currently, about two-thirds of participants are from Europe and the rest from North America, about a quarter are from politics and government, and the rest are from other sectors, according to a statement on the association's website.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Wally Adeyemo, made the remarks at a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday, November 8, 2021.

And, as always, discretion will be key: attendees will be attending in their personal, not official, capacity, no official detailed agenda will be made public, and no reports will be released on what was discussed.

“The private nature of the meeting allows participants to take their time to listen, reflect and gather insights, as they participate as individuals rather than in their official capacity and are therefore not bound by their agency's conventions or pre-agreed positions. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions will be proposed, no votes will be taken and no policy statements will be issued,” the statement released on Thursday said.

The event is organized by the Bilderberg Conferences Foundation, which is run by a rotating steering committee and funded through a variety of means. The event is free to attend, but participation is by invitation only and participants must cover their own travel and accommodation costs.

“Annual contributions by Steering Committee members cover the annual costs of a small Secretariat, whose budget is limited to staff and administrative costs. Entertainment costs for the Annual Meeting are the responsibility of the Steering Committee member from the host country,” the statement on the website added.

