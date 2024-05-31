Google admits AI summary search feature failed





When strange and misleading answers to search queries generated by Google's new AI Summary feature circulated on social media last week, the company released a statement that largely downplayed the idea that there was anything wrong with the technology. Late Thursday, the company's head of search, Liz Reid, acknowledged that the fiasco revealed areas that needed improvement, writing that “we want to explain what happened and what steps we've taken.”

Reid's post directly referenced two of the most talked-about and wildly inaccurate AI Overview results: one that suggested Google's algorithms recommend eating rocks because it's healthy, and another that suggested using a non-toxic glue to thicken pizza sauce.

Eating rocks is not a topic that many people have written about or asked about online before, so there aren't many sources for search engines to tap into. Reid said the AI ​​tool found an article from satire website The Onion that the software company had reposted and misinterpreted as fact.

As for Google's instruction to put glue on pizza, Reid essentially chalked the mistake up to a lack of humor: “The AI ​​overview featured sarcastic and trolling content from discussion forums,” she wrote. While forums are often a great source of reliable, first-hand information, they can also lead to less-than-useful advice, like using glue to stick cheese on pizza.

You probably shouldn’t make an AI-generated dinner menu without carefully reading it through first.

Reid also suggested it was unfair to judge the quality of Google's new search based on the viral screenshot: the company tested it thoroughly before launching it, she argued, and its data shows people appreciate the AI ​​overviews, meaning they're more likely to stay on pages discovered that way.

Why did the embarrassing blunder happen? Reid said the high-profile mistake was the result of an internet-wide audit that wasn't necessarily well-intentioned. It was unique in that millions of people were using the feature for many new searches, as well as new searches that were nonsensical and likely designed to produce false results.

Google claims that some of the widely circulated screenshots showing AI Overview gone awry are fake, but based on WIRED's own testing, this appears to be true. For example, a user on X posted a screenshot of what appeared to be an AI Overview for the question “Can cockroaches live in penises?”, and the search engine eagerly verified it as normal. The post has been viewed more than 5 million times. But on further investigation, the format of the screenshot doesn't match the way the AI ​​Overview actually appears to users. WIRED was unable to replicate any close results.

Social media users weren't the only ones fooled by misleading screenshots of fake AI Overviews. The New York Times corrected its article about the feature to clarify that AI Overview never suggested that users suffering from depression should jump off the Golden Gate Bridge. This was just a dark meme on social media. Reid wrote Thursday that some people had implied that it returned dangerous results on topics like leaving dogs in cars, smoking while pregnant and depression. These AI Overviews never actually appeared.

But Reid's post also makes clear that not everything was right with Google's big new search upgrade in its initial form: The company has made more than a dozen technical improvements to AI Overviews, she wrote.

Only four are outlined: better detecting meaningless queries that don't merit an AI summary, relying less on user-generated content from sites like Reddit, providing AI summaries less frequently in situations where users find them unhelpful, and strengthening guardrails that disable AI summaries on sensitive topics like health.

Reid's blog post didn't mention any plans to roll back AI summarization broadly, and Google said it would continue to monitor user feedback and adjust the feature as needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-ai-overview-search-issues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos