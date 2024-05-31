Duke University to expand clean energy options to Amazon, Google and other big clients





Listen to the article 4 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive Brief:

Duke Energy is developing a framework to provide clean energy to large commercial and industrial customers in the Carolinas, with an initial focus on Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nucor, the companies announced Wednesday.

The planned clean energy promotion tariffs would include financing options that could be used to support emerging technologies and large-scale projects, such as long-duration energy storage and advanced nuclear power, Ron Huber, senior vice president of pricing and customer solutions, said in an interview Thursday.

Duke plans to begin applying for the new rate plans with utility regulators in North and South Carolina within the next month or two, but the process will be phased in, Huber said. The clean energy rates will be available to Duke's C&I customers.

Dive Insights:

Huber said the C&I class represents about 35% of Dukes' total load in the Carolinas, but that's expected to grow over the next five years as technology companies and manufacturers expand their operations.

The Clean Energy Acceleration Program will offer C&I companies a range of clean energy options to meet their clean energy goals without increasing costs for other customers, he said. Companies will have separate lean transition tariffs that can cover demand response, on-site generation and 24/7 clean energy, for example, Huber said.

The planned program is multifaceted because it has to be comprehensive, as there is still no silver bullet for clean energy. So to achieve deep decarbonization, you need a lot of different technologies working in harmony, Huber said. All of this is needed to make this happen not just at a systems level, but also tailored for customers.

Huber said the plan also includes the potential for a range of financing options that could enable emerging technologies, including premiums for resource attributes, protection against cost overruns and low-cost financing.

“This creates and formalizes a new pillar of support for emerging clean technologies and large-scale projects that has never been standardized or implemented at any scale before,” he said. “We will work with these partners, regulators and other stakeholders to consider optimal tariff structures to incorporate different ways that large customers can support these emerging or large-scale clean energy projects.”

The companies that signed the first memorandum of understanding with Duke University have a variety of clean energy goals.

“Google, for example, aims to run its operations on clean electricity 24/7 by 2030. Through our collaboration with Duke Energy, the Clean Transition Tariff creates a path for us and our peers to bring new, innovative solutions to the forefront faster,” Brianna Kobol, head of energy markets innovation at Google, said in a statement.

Nick Jimenez, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said it's good that larger customers are pushing for more clean energy options beyond their typical utility supply, but that some smaller C&I and residential customers may want more clean power than Duke already provides.

And plans by big customers like Google to deploy clean energy for their facilities may call into question Dukes' recent proposal to add about 2 GW of gas-fired generation to meet growing demand, Jimenez said Thursday.

If a tariff were introduced to allow all large companies with significant climate targets to procure new clean generation for themselves, gas-fired power plants should not be built to meet that load, he said.

