EE reimagines in-store shopper behavior and the tools that enable it — Retail Tech Innovation Hub

Following a six-week pilot programme in 15 locations, the software will be rolled out to EE in more than 400 stores across the UK.

As part of a retail-wide IT refresh, EE has upgraded to a new version of its Aptos PoS solution, delivered via SaaS and running on mobile devices that employees can use throughout the store.

Instead of using multiple devices for different tasks, you can now complete all your sales, service and operational processes from a single device.

EE is removing fixed tills from each store, allowing staff to have more personal conversations with shoppers and helping to reduce potential crowding and queues.

Following the opening of its flagship EE Studio in London's Westfield White City in June 2023, followed by an Experience Store, EE recently announced plans to open more than 10 Experience Stores and Experience Local stores across the UK between April 2024 and March 2025.

Featuring a curated set of experience zones and rooms, it will showcase how cutting-edge technology and connectivity can enhance consumers' everyday lives, while also serving as a hub for the local community to work, learn and play.

Asif Aziz, EE's director of retail, said: “We are reinventing the role of retail in the telco industry by putting customer experience, innovation and community at the forefront. Reflecting our investment in digital transformation, we are adopting a store format that blends physical and digital experiences.”

“We knew a modern approach to brick-and-mortar retail required us to rethink in-store shopper behavior and the tools that enable it. Aptos was the perfect POS partner to help us realize our vision.”

Our IT modernization efforts have been extremely well received by our guides, allowing them to spend more time focusing on their customers' needs.

Zaki Hassan, general manager, EMEA and APAC at Aptos, commented: “EE Store goes far beyond a traditional mobile phone shop.”

“The investment in innovative experiences in the high street is commendable – step into EE's Studio and Experience Stores to see the future of retail. We're excited to see Aptos PoS being rolled out across EE's retail operations.”

2023 RTIH Innovation Awards

EE won the 2023 RTIH Innovation Awards and received an Editor's Choice award for its investment in brick-and-mortar retail.

The 2023 winners were announced at a stunning awards ceremony held at the Barbican Centre in central London.

The event took place on Wednesday 29th November and maintained the popular evening format with a drinks reception in the beautiful Conservatory, followed by a Christmas themed three course meal and an awards ceremony in the Garden Room.

