Kings Lakes Innovation Enhances Modern Pac-Lanka

Modern Pack Lanka Ltd., a leader in the digital transformation of Sri Lanka's packaging industry, has achieved a milestone in its digital transformation by implementing Infor Syteline ERP solution from Kingslake, a Sri Lankan manufacturing solutions specialist.

Lahiru Wijeratne, CEO, Modern Pack Lanka, said: “The past three years have brought a lot of uncertainty for local businesses, but leveraging Infor Syteline solutions to adopt a lean culture has enabled us to thrive. With over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, Kingslake's team brings a wealth of knowledge and was uniquely positioned to understand and address our requirements effectively.”

The Infor Syteline ERP solution is specifically designed for the manufacturing industry, with CRM modules including quoting, order fulfillment, material planning, procurement, inventory, production, scheduling and finance. A game changer for Modern Pack Lanka, the technology addressed key challenges by providing greater visibility and control over manufacturing processes, operational inefficiencies, manual workflows and tracking accuracy of machine and labour transactions.

Infor has been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions to manufacturing industries across the globe. For three consecutive years, Infor has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for its cloud-based ERP solutions for product-centric organizations, recognizing the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“From the beginning, our mission has been to help local manufacturers excel – from product concept, design, manufacturing to delivery. Leveraging the expertise and capabilities we have gained through modern technologies from world-class solution providers like Infor, we have actively helped organizations improve efficiency and increase productivity. Our clients have also leveraged our solutions and expertise to realize increased profits,” said Duleep Fernando, CEO of Kingslake.

Founded in 1993, Modern Pack Lanka is a preferred partner to leading brands and export-oriented industries. As the packaging industry continues to evolve, Modern Pack Lanka's digital transformation reflects how innovation, technology, partnerships and expertise can turn challenges into opportunities.

Kingslake is committed to staying ahead of technology trends, ensuring Sri Lankan manufacturers benefit from cutting edge solutions and remain competitive in the global market. With a focus on continuous innovation, Kingslake is constantly exploring and incorporating the latest technologies into its products, fostering a culture of adaptability and growth in the local manufacturing industry.

