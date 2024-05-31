Polymer Medics Exhibits Class 7 Cleanroom Manufacturing Services at MedTech Innovation Expo





St Austell-based injection moulding manufacturer Polymer Medics will be exhibiting at Med Tech Innovation Expo 2024 as well as selling its newly completed Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing services.

“We are excited to bring many of our new manufacturing capabilities and services to the annual NEC Show, taking place June 5-6,” said Neil Skiba, operations director at PolymerMedics. “Guests visiting our booth will notice that since 1979, our entire production culture has always been aligned with the stringent demands of the medical sector.”

Skiba adds: “Over the past 12 months, we have been very active in developing a lot of new production capacity, and this newly completed Class 7 cleanroom with four Wittmann SmartPower injection molding machines is a bright spot for our future.”

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to discuss new projects and new businesses within the new premises. The project was built by KiiK. Keanu Churchyard, Managing Director at KiiK, said: “We have a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector and after several visits we were ready to tackle the unique demands of the legacy space – a high triangular roof which required a unique design and air conditioning system solution. It was a pleasure working with Neil, Lee and the team at Polymermedics and we are confident that this investment will deliver many benefits.”

PolymerMedics says its new investment in a Class 7 cleanroom solidifies the company's position as a leading supplier to the international medical and healthcare market. With over 45 years of experience in medical device manufacturing, PolymerMedics is confident that it meets the highest standards in international medical device manufacturing. PolymerMedics is also certified to the Silver EcoVadis environmental standard.

Skyb adds: “Currently, many international medical companies have very high standards when it comes to how much they need to spend on process validation for contract manufacturing. Luckily, we have already obtained all the key relevant standards, making our cleanrooms immediately available to the largest OEM customers, as well as private designers and medical inventors.”

Polymer Medics currently employs a total of 75 staff including four apprentices, three process setter apprentices and five tool staff. The facility has a total of 35 injection moulding machines ranging from 5 tonnes to 350 tonnes, equipped with robotics and automation, which operate 24/7, 365 days a year.

Polymermedics has also recently invested in a well-equipped precision engineering facility and a state-of-the-art metrology department.

Skyba concludes: “We are excited to regularly push the boundaries and possibilities of medical device manufacturing, whether that be prototyping a 128-cavity mold tool this week or prototyping a water-soluble catheter in PVOH material. We are excited to show off all of our current strengths at the Med Tech Expo next month and can't wait to see you there!”

