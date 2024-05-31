Tech
Innovation to accelerate the transition to net zero
Open this photo in the Driving System Change gallery:
James Meadowcroft, Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University
There is growing recognition that addressing climate change requires not just reducing emissions but halting them and reducing all remaining emissions. This is made particularly challenging by the carbon intensity of all major societal production activities, from moving and housing people to producing energy, food and goods.
Transitioning large socio-technical systems is a complex undertaking, but knowledge of past changes can provide insights for moving forward: most transitions are gradual, with improvements such as adding more housing to a city or more power plants to an electric grid happening over time.
But every once in a while, systems undergo major change. And the urgency of climate change requires us to get there. There is a lot we can do already. There are areas ready to scale up our efforts, from building a clean electricity grid to taking internal combustion vehicles off the roads to decarbonizing buildings. And we have innovators working on longer-term solutions, like air travel.
Transforming socio-technical systems requires addressing all social, political and economic dimensions. For example, an electricity system is not just wires, generators and transformers. It includes pricing structures, government regulations, consumer behavior and more. There is a lot to do, and we need to prioritize actions that lead to system change. But we also know from past transitions that they usually have significant distributional impacts. There will be winners and losers, some jobs will disappear and new ones will be created. That's why it's important to pay attention to those at risk of being left behind.
Open this photo in the gallery supporting climate technology:
Sarah Goodman, President and CEO, BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE)
Clean technology is not just about climate change. It's about competing globally, increasing productivity, protecting national security and energy vulnerabilities, and providing affordable energy solutions in an unpredictable world. That's why supporting climate tech innovators is essential to ensuring a more sustainable and competitive future.
Globally, 55% of the technologies critical to achieving net-zero emissions, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy generation, are available today and cost-competitive or will soon be available. However, significant progress is still needed to validate viable decarbonization pathways, free up capital and accelerate the development and deployment of essential net-zero technologies.
With 13 cleantech companies on the Global Cleantech 100 list, Canada ranks second only to the United States in the 2024 Global Cleantech Innovation Index. Despite favorable conditions such as public support for climate action, abundant resources, a skilled and diverse workforce and a supportive startup culture, it is always possible to do better. Canadian caution can hinder investment in research and development, capital flow to startups and companies' adoption of emerging technologies.
The BC Innovation and Clean Energy Centre is the province's largest climate investor, making non-dilutive investments to advance breakthrough solutions and mitigate industry adoption risk. The Centre is focused on next-generation technologies such as low-carbon hydrogen, batteries and energy storage, carbon management, and biofuels and synthetic fuels. Launching May 31st is the first-ever call for wildfire innovation, investing up to $3 million in solutions related to wildfire prevention, mitigation and adaptation.
We are committed to building collaborative support systems working with Indigenous rights holders, communities, governments, industry, investors, venture capital and academia to reframe climate change from a wicked problem into an opportunity for transformative change.
cice.ca
Open this photo in the Decarbonizing Buildings gallery:
Thomas Mueller, President and CEO, Canada Green Building Council
The built environment accounts for roughly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and there is growing interest around the world in making buildings more sustainable. For example, last year at COP28, Buildings Breakthrough was announced, an initiative in which more than 24 countries committed to promoting zero-emission, durable buildings.
Canada is becoming more aware of the need to decarbonize buildings to meet climate goals. We also face a housing crisis. We need innovation to build the 5.11 million homes Canada needs, including affordable housing. We need to build quality housing, and all stakeholders – municipalities, developers, homebuilders and innovators – need to work together to come up with solutions that work for the bottom line and sustainability.
The industry must invest in research and innovation that helps advance technologies and best practices that result in high-quality housing that is energy efficient and durable. We know it can be done. Over the past 20 years, we've certified nearly 6,000 LEED buildings of all types, and we know that if we invest in quality construction and low-carbon elements, these buildings will perform well for decades to come without the need for costly renovations or upgrades anytime soon.
At the Canada Green Building Council, we are working with government officials to find ways to help innovators reduce costs and to help industry increase investments in research and development.
Addressing climate change and housing shortages requires us all to work together to mitigate the risks associated with introducing new innovations and replicate them at scale to make our buildings and communities more resilient and sustainable.
Mission-Driven Research
Highly functional plant-derived materials
Our society's reliance on fossil fuels extends beyond our energy systems to everyday materials, including those used in shoes. Evoco Ltd., led by CEO Jason Robinson, is accelerating the switch from traditional petroleum-based components to plant-based material solutions. For example, the company's biofoam FATES is designed to reduce carbon emissions by up to 70% while maintaining high performance standards. Evoco has helped numerous consumer brands defossilize their supply chains and has partnered with leading footwear brands to use FATES in the form of insoles and midsoles with enhanced mechanical properties. Its high bio content (up to 85%) minimizes the impact of the product's lifespan through advanced detoxifying properties, which have already led to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Seaweed-based plastic
Ranah Chavoshi, co-founder and CEO of PhyCo Technologies Inc., is combining her mission to reduce plastic waste with partnerships with several First Nations in British Columbia to focus on developing soil-digestible, non-toxic bioplastics made from local seaweed for the Canadian agri-food sector. Collaborations to supply seaweed for research and development are underway with two First Nations partners who will receive direct funding for harvesting activities. A pilot project under development focuses on removing an invasive seaweed species from the local environment of another First Nations community and utilizing it to create seaweed-based plastics. An intensive research and development process is producing results in the formulation, manufacturing process and properties of advanced seaweed-based plastics.
Compostable feminine hygiene products
To address the significant menstrual waste problem that causes 20 billion menstrual products to end up in landfills each year, Aruna Revolutionary Health, led by UBC Engineering Professor and CEO Rashmi Prakash, has developed an innovative, 100% compostable sanitary napkin made with natural fibers derived from recycled food and agricultural waste. In addition to keeping waste out of landfills, this pioneering process is free of harmful PFAs and chemicals that have severe environmental impacts. From the menstrual product that the company has begun distributing, the team's vision extends to revolutionizing the diaper and medical PPE markets with compostable alternatives.
Decarbonizing power sports
Transitioning transportation systems to low-carbon fuels is a critical step in reducing emissions, and Samuel Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga Motors, set out to address the powersports industry's disproportionate impact on the environment. Each all-electric snowmobile and personal watercraft sold by Taiga has the same impact as taking 40 cars off the road. With over 500 Taiga vehicles currently in operation, that's a substantial impact. The company is expanding production with its proprietary electric propulsion systems to make powersports greener and quieter.
Verifiably compostable
As the market for compostable plastic alternatives explodes, questions arise as to whether product claims that materials break down in compost are true or false. Love-Ese Chile, founder and CEO of Regenerative Waste Labs (RWL), set out to verify these claims with her own lab testing biomaterials for degradation in compost. The RWL team has benchmarked the performance of over a dozen bio-based products, including food packaging, textiles and feminine hygiene products, and is becoming a leader in Canada's circular bioeconomy. The team supports innovators looking to capture organic waste, develop markets for agricultural residues and other waste streams, helping to transform and divert thousands of tonnes of waste from landfills.
The advertising feature was produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globes editorial department had no involvement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/adv/article-innovation-accelerating-the-transition-to-net-zero/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump trial: moment when Trump first heard the guilty verdict
- Innovation to accelerate the transition to net zero
- 3.3 A strong earthquake strikes near Yerevan
- When Jokowi spoke about the Vina murder case
- The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund names the 2024 finalists
- Full text: President Xi's opening speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum
- Asterix cast show in Paris canceled after assault allegations
- The new sexual abuse trial of former Vernon hockey coaches continues
- Legal analyst: Anyone else in Trump's position would face jail time
- Biden authorizes Ukraine to strike certain targets in Russia with American weapons
- Witness to Los Angeles Murder of 'General Hospital' Actor Speaks Out
- Tennis crowd and etiquette: how should fans behave and how should players react?