As classrooms scale up





We place students with Canadian startups through the Schulichs Tech MBA.

Last month, Amanda Fong traveled to Santiago, Chile to present her benchmarking analysis to the CEO and management of a local agriculture-focused venture capital firm.

Originally from Ottawa and now residing in Toronto, Fong has a commerce degree and previously worked as a product manager for the PC Health portfolio at Loblaw Companies Ltd. But she ended up taking a two-week study trip to Peru and Chile as part of an elective in her MBA in Technology Leadership offered by York University’s Schulich School of Business.

We accept technology as a part of our lives, but no other program truly considers how technology impacts business.”

Dr. Murat Crystal

He and his classmates visited a major bank, a renewable energy startup, a recycling plant, a biofactory and a vineyard — a trip he calls the highlight of his 16-month degree, known as the Tech MBA.

The speed of change in the business world is unprecedented, she explained. I knew that to stay competitive and effective, I needed to invest in myself, continually hone my skills, and challenge the status quo.

Basic principles with a tech twist

The Schulichs Tech MBA curriculum challenges the status quo of traditional MBAs, offering courses in financial accounting, economics, marketing, financial reporting and strategic management, all of which are examined from a technical perspective.

We take technology for granted in our lives, but no other program really looks at how technology can shape business, says Technology Leadership MBA director Dr. Murat Crystal. There was a disconnect between what we wanted to accomplish and how to achieve it technologically.

To bridge this gap, the 16-month Tech MBA combines the rigorous framework of an MBA with the dynamic forces of a technology-driven world, covering the fundamentals of business management while equipping students with an understanding of the realities of technology’s impact on business.

In addition to leading the program, Dr. Crystal also designed a course called “Digitalizing Supply Chain Operations” that incorporated technology into the curriculum while maintaining the core principles of the subject.

“If you're learning to digitize supply chain operations, you need to understand how supply chains work, and our curriculum brings in this additional layer,” he said.

Related: Why Every Canadian Business Leader Should Have a Tech MBA

Dr. Crystal said some of the students' favorite courses include marketing and, perhaps surprisingly, accounting.

“If you really understand accounting, you understand how an organization really works. If accounting is taught well, like in our program, it's a fun class because it shows you that every decision in a company affects resources,” he explained.

Another prominent element of the curriculum is a first-semester class on technology ethics, which delves into the ethical underpinnings of a range of technology issues, including artificial intelligence, privacy and machine replacement. The course encourages students to challenge each other's ideas and consider different dilemmas, perspectives, and pros and cons of business decisions related to technology.

Fong said he also benefited from courses on emerging technologies such as blockchain, generative AI and data analytics, and participating in workshops from these courses helped him use Tableau to analyse large datasets, extract key insights and present the data in a compelling and engaging story.

Go outside the lecture hall

Dr. Crystal agrees that what makes the program unique is its emphasis on experiential learning.

The program offers guaranteed work experience under the guidance of the Tech MBA Advisory Board, which includes representatives from organizations such as Amazon, Google, Deloitte, Bell, KPMG, etc. Additionally, the Tech MBA program pairs students with established mentors for professional development.

The cornerstone of the program is the Schulich Venture Studio, co-run by Schulich and Toronto tech hub OneEleven. Students entering the program's third cohort will be teamed with fast-growing startups preparing to raise a Series A round of funding. Both startups and students are pre-screened by OneEleven and Schulich to ensure a good match.

Amanda Fong said the two-week study trip to Peru and Chile was a highlight of her Tech MBA program. (Photo courtesy of Amanda Fong)

“OneEleven is a partner committed to building the next generation of entrepreneurial training for both master's students and founders,” said Chris Carder, executive director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Schulich School of Business. “We also saw this as a way for Schulich to give back to the startup community by bringing together student talent to support great companies.”

Selected startups will receive a complimentary, fully customized venture investment readiness report written by Tech MBA students under the guidance of industry instructors such as Matthew Lombardi from Telus Ventures, Jack Fraser from BDC Growth Fund, and Vincent Liu from Square.

This summer, students are working at companies under the OneEleven umbrella, including Onecliq.io, a personal AI assistant for content creation, ARKI, which works with building technology, Brizo FoodMetrics, a game-changer in foodservice market analytics, and Skinopathy, a pioneering dermatology AI tool created by Schulich MBA alumnus and Tech MBA Advisory Board member Keith Loo.

Carder said that being able to not only advise these companies but also learn directly from their co-founders is a game-changing opportunity: Students will have the chance to apply everything they've learned in the Tech MBA by supporting these startups with fundraising plans and product readiness.

Phong is one of the students who joined Skinopathy this summer through its Venture Studio program, hoping the experience will broaden her leadership skills and understanding of technology companies.

“I met Keith recently and he embodies the qualities of a passionate, mission-driven and inspiring leader. I am excited to work with Al on the cutting edge of healthcare,” she said. “The Tech MBA for me is more than just a degree; it's a transformational journey to become a change leader prepared to solve real problems in an increasingly digital and technological world.”

Feature image courtesy of York University's Schulich School of Business.

Provided by

Strengthen your future in technology. Offering an evolving curriculum, experiential learning and connections to industry leaders, the Schulichs Tech MBA puts students at the forefront of technology pioneers. Embrace innovation and leadership with the Schulichs Tech MBA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/when-the-classroom-works-to-scale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos