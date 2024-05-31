New ChatGPT focuses on higher education





OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Edu as an AI enterprise-level tool for higher education institutions.

OpenAI on Thursday announced a new, university-focused version of ChatGPT, based on work with a handful of higher education institutions that the company has partnered with.

The ChatGPT Edu product, scheduled to launch this summer, is a platform for educational institutions that aims to provide free access to students. OpenAI said the artificial intelligence (AI) toolset can be used for a variety of educational applications, including tutoring, writing grant applications and reviewing resumes.

To address concerns about privacy and user data, OpenAI said its Edu platform will enable the creation of personalized, large-scale language models to power its AI tools, instead of using the publicly available ChatGPT.

“One of the challenges we're trying to solve is how to provide access to a custom GPT that is secure and privacy-preserving,” said Inara Scott, senior associate dean of the College of Business at Oregon State University. [ChatGPT Edu] Whether that will come to fruition remains to be seen [safer]That appears to be the intention, which is great and something we'll look into further.

The announcement of ChatGPT Edu came just a few weeks after the launch of GPT-4o (Omni). With more lifelike voices and faster voice response times, this new ChatGPT version drew mixed feelings from educators, many in academia struggling to keep up with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence tools.

“This is like a fire hose, and it's not going to calm down,” said Mark Watkins, director of the University of Mississippi's AI Summer Institute for Writing Teachers. “We like to take our time before we adopt things, so there's a simultaneous sense of fatigue and a question of when things are going to stabilize, which is another worry.”

The privacy of student and faculty data is now more important than ever, and fatigue is setting in.

“Everything is changing, and I think it's going to open up conversations around data privacy issues, around student data issues,” said Rob Moore, an assistant professor of educational technology at the University of Florida who was one of the university's 100 AI-focused hires in 2021. This will open up a new set of conversations that higher education isn't necessarily good at.

OpenAI said it built ChatGPT Edu after success with universities using the enterprise version of its AI tools, whose partners include Arizona State University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Oxford and the University of Texas at Austin.

ASU launched the partnership in January, with other institutions joining throughout the spring semester.

As for how much input these universities have given to ChatGPT Edu, ASU Deputy Chief Information Officer Kyle Bowen said it's hard to draw the line at what constitutes direct feedback.

“It's about understanding where technology is evolving and what the actual experiences of faculty in the field are,” he said. “It's really a give-and-take relationship that informs how we can contribute to the evolution and what the challenges are that we're facing.”

Bowen said the enterprise platform has enabled the university to create workrooms, where people can share documents in private workspaces, and hopes other universities using the new platform will do the same.

He said privacy must be considered when engaging with faculty and staff, and any information shared must remain within ASU.

One of the biggest benefits of the platform, Bowen said, is that it can be used across departments, faculty and staff, and the university solicited suggestions from faculty, and later, students, on how to use the technology.

Bowen said the initiative could be replicated at other institutions, regardless of whether they have a knack for innovation.

“We've been talking to various agencies and asking them how they would deploy this technology in their communities, and how we might approach it to pursue ideas that people have and evaluate how we can support positive outcomes in those scenarios,” he said.

Other big tech companies are also making big pushes into AI: Just days after OpenAI announced GPT4-o, Google unveiled a new version of its Gemini AI model. Microsoft is another big AI player, with longstanding relationships with universities.

But this AI frenzy needs to be approached with caution, Moore says.

“I want everyone to get involved where they can, but unfortunately technology is big business and we always see companies wanting to make money off this latest and greatest technology,” he said. “I think it's going to be an arms race, so we need to go back to teaching students and teachers digital literacy skills, understanding how to choose tools and understanding that not everything is the same.”

