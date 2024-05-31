Magic Leap and Google Announce AR Partnership





Magic Leap has entered into a “multifaceted strategic technology partnership” with Google.

The companies said the partnership will combine Magic Leap's “leadership in optics and manufacturing” with Google's “technology platform.”

Google was Magic Leap's first investor, leading a $542 million funding round in 2014. At the time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also sat on Magic Leap's board of directors but stepped down in 2018, citing a busy schedule.

Last year, the Financial Times reported that Magic Leap was in talks with Meta over an intellectual property (IP) license and contract manufacturing deal covering “mainstream AR products.” The Google deal suggests this fell through, but it's possible the partnership could be non-exclusive.

Samsung is also developing a headset powered by Google's software, though the Samsung device is expected to be a VR-style headset with a pass-through camera akin to the Apple Vision Pro or Meta Quest 3. Magic Leap's technology is notably different from those three companies, using transparent AR optics instead.

Why Magic Leap?

For those who don't know, Magic Leap is an AR headset company that has been majority-owned by Saudi Arabia since last year.

In 2018, the company launched the first transparent AR headset available to consumers. However, the Magic Leap 1's high $2,300 price tag and the limitations of its transparent optics (still exist) reportedly caused sales to fall far short of expectations. According to The Information, Magic Leap's founder and then-CEO originally expected to sell more than 1 million units in the first year. Instead, the company reportedly sold just 6,000 units in the first six months.

In late 2019, about 16 months after launch, Magic Leap shifted its strategy to enterprise, offering a new $3,000 bundle with a business warranty and support.

The company remains entirely focused on enterprise products. The Magic Leap 2 was launched last year for $3,300 and outdid the HoloLens 2 with a higher viewing angle, a brighter display, and unique dynamic segment dimming capabilities.

Magic Leap 2's cutting-edge optical stack

The Magic Leap 2 is one of the best transparent AR headsets on the market, and the company's expertise in transparent AR is clearly something Google is looking to leverage.

But transparent-optics AR doesn't have many big competitors. Companies like Meta and Apple have taken an alternative approach, delivering AR through a camera on the front of a VR-style opaque headset instead, sometimes called mixed reality. Microsoft is the only big tech company to bet on transparent optics, with its HoloLens 2 now almost four years old. Camera pass-through allows for a much wider field of view than waveguide and lower costs, but the trade-off is reduced quality of the real-world image.

But to launch AR glasses, they need transparent AR optics, something every big tech company wants to achieve eventually.

In exchange for providing its AR optics expertise, Magic Leap will have access to Google services like Chrome, Maps, the Play Store, Lens computer vision technology, Gemini AI, etc. This could be a path for Magic Leap to re-enter the consumer market, with Google taking charge of the software side of the service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uploadvr.com/magic-leap-google-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos